Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later this evening through the overnight hours, and through Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances will increase from west to east during the overnight hours and be more widespread on Wednesday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Rain will continue on Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible across the mid state, with the higher amounts expected in the southwest portion of the area. With soils still saturated from earlier rainfall, some urban and small stream flooding will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO