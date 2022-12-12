Read full article on original website
WEATHER 12-13,2022 Here Comes the Rain Again
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 223 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start later this evening through the overnight hours, and through Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances will increase from west to east during the overnight hours and be more widespread on Wednesday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Rain will continue on Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible across the mid state, with the higher amounts expected in the southwest portion of the area. With soils still saturated from earlier rainfall, some urban and small stream flooding will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022. Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. These are the health scores for grocery stores in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score...
Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville
Update 12-12-2022: The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. The death investigation is being handled by the Metro-Nashville Police. From Mt. Juliet Police. Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man, and police are...
