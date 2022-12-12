Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain TransUnion (TRU) Stock in Your Portfolio
TRU - Free Report) is currently benefiting from strong sales performance and ongoing innovations. The company’s revenues for 2022 and 2023 are expected to improve 19.7% and 3.5%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are expected to increase 6.7% and 3% year over year, respectively, in 2022 and 2023. TRU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30.8%.
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
If You Invested $1000 in W.R. Berkley a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
WRB - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WRB for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at W.R. Berkley's main business drivers. Founded in...
Zacks.com
Top 5 High-Yield S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for 2023
Rising inflation and interest rates are two major characteristics that narrate the tale of the U.S. stock markets throughout 2022. The past year has been nothing less than a roller coaster for the market, witnessing the wildest events, ranging from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a mounting inflation catastrophe to Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. To top it off, the looming threats of the economy going into recession in 2023 have been hurting investors’ sentiments.
Zacks.com
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Ahead of 2023
The Federal Reserve’s recent monetary tightening measures to crush inflation rattled investors’ sentiment. U.S. stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Dec 14, with major bourses ending in negative territory after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank needs more solid data to change its view on inflation.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes Before 2022 Wraps Up
The bearish sentiment remains dominant in stock markets as we are coming close to the end of 2022. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have yielded negative returns of 16.17%, 6.53% and 28.60%, respectively, so far this year. Investors have lost a massive amount of wealth across most of the sectors and the economy is expected to run into recession in the coming year.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days. Banco De Chile Price and Consensus. Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote. Frontline Ltd. (. FRO...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th
ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days. Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus. Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
3 Communication Stocks Set to Transcend Short-Term Headwinds
COMM - Free Report) , Bandwidth Inc. (. ATEX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the long run from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid the wide proliferation of IoT, transition to the cloud and related next-gen technologies and a faster pace of 5G deployment.
Zacks.com
WEX Shares Up 13.5% in the Past Three Months: Here's How
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has rallied 13.5% compared with 5.3% rise of the industry it belongs to and 2.4% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Product and service quality...
Zacks.com
How to Pick Stocks in 2023
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Earnings Overview: Is It Really That Bad?. (6:15) - Will The Fed Soften The Landing To Dodge A Recession?. (10:50) - Creating A Top Ten Portfolio: How Do You Do It?. (14:30) - Who Were The Big Winners In 2022 And Will They Continue?. (28:00)...
Zacks.com
5 Momentum Stock Bargains Hunters Would Love Chasing
Wall Street's main indices ended lower on Wednesday after the latest 0.5% interest rates hike and policy announcement by the Federal Reserve, stating its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period. The Dow Jones Industrial fell 0.42%, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ moved down 0.61% and 0.76%,...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) a Buy Now?
TXN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage
Recession fears have been dominating the stock market headlines of late, resulting in accelerated selloffs. Market pundits and investors are of the opinion that the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish stance can push the U.S. economy into deep recession. Now, as the stock markets are experiencing record levels of volatility, investors may look for stocks that recently received new analyst coverage. The logic behind this is that analysts don’t add a stock to their coverage randomly. New coverage on a stock is usually the result of huge investor focus on it or its promising prospects.
Zacks.com
PYPL or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
PYPL - Free Report) and BlackLine (. BL - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
Zacks.com
3 Long-Short Equity Funds to Counter Volatility in Markets
In recent trading sessions, Wall Street has been reeling under recession fear. Dow fell 2.8% to post its worst week since September on Dec 9, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.4% and 4%, respectively. Wall Street has remained volatile, with investors trying to gauge the direction that the Fed will give to the economy, and whether markets will be able to make a soft landing.
Zacks.com
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
SCHW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.32, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL, ALK's Bullish Q4 Projections & CPA in Focus
DAL - Free Report) and Alaska Air Group (. ALK - Free Report) give upbeat projections for the final quarter of the year, driven by robust air-travel demand. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways’ (. JBLU - Free Report) management expects unit revenues for the December quarter to be...
Zacks.com
Time to Buy AMD or Intel Stock for 2023?
AMD - Free Report) and Intel (. INTC - Free Report) are names that will draw interest. The two companies have battled for market share in the industry becoming somewhat fierce competitors. AMD had momentarily and monumentally passed Intel in terms of market cap earlier in the year. Let’s see...
Comments / 0