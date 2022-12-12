Recession fears have been dominating the stock market headlines of late, resulting in accelerated selloffs. Market pundits and investors are of the opinion that the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish stance can push the U.S. economy into deep recession. Now, as the stock markets are experiencing record levels of volatility, investors may look for stocks that recently received new analyst coverage. The logic behind this is that analysts don’t add a stock to their coverage randomly. New coverage on a stock is usually the result of huge investor focus on it or its promising prospects.

4 HOURS AGO