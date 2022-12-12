Read full article on original website
U.S. FTC asks Twitter if it has resources to comply with consent decree
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces rules against deceptive practices, has contacted Twitter to ask if the company still has the resources necessary to comply with a privacy consent decree.
Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Digerati Technologies, Inc., a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
Fusion Connect Expands Its Collaboration Portfolio with the Launch of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams
Enable a global hybrid workforce with next-generation calling services that prioritize mobility and security while optimizing costs. Fusion Connect, a leading global Managed Communication Service Provider (MCSP), and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, now offers Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate calling capabilities into the leading collaboration platform. Built on a shared service level agreement between Microsoft and Fusion Connect, the new offering ensures the availability of the platform and services, backed by Fusion Connect’s comprehensive service guarantee, that includes on-time installation and 100% availability for next-generation services. This offering expands Fusion Connect’s existing managed and professional services that support mid-market and enterprise companies to take full advantage of the Microsoft 365 platform.
New Relic Expands Technology Partner Ecosystem with Over 100 Integrations
New Relic integration ecosystem grows 25% to date in 2022, with additions from leading cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies; appoints new VP of product partnerships to accelerate mature observability practices for engineering teams across all verticals and use cases. New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every...
Alianza Commits $200 Million to Research and Development for Accelerating Cloud Communications Growth for Service Providers
New Chief Product Officer Dag Peak joins Alianza to help service providers navigate the end of the softswitch era. Alianza, Inc., announced significant investment plans and new product leadership to deliver the world’s best cloud communications experience for service providers. After increasing engineering and development spend by 44% in...
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
ValueBlue Named a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools
ValueBlue recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute for the fourth year in a row. ValueBlue, creators of the BlueDolphin agile business transformation platform, announced the company’s inclusion as a Niche Player in the latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools. We believe our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant™ is the result of adding new capabilities to BlueDolphin that optimize digital transformation and drive measurable business value for customers.
Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
AI Dynamics Joins Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program
Enterprise AI platform among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator. AI Dynamics, a business founded on the belief that everyone should have access to and benefit from the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.
Everstream Analytics’ Technology Recognized for Transforming the Global Supply Chain
Predictive supply chain insights and analytics company wins two industry awards in December for its automated multi-tier supplier visualization and unrivaled risk intelligence. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced it is being honored with two industry awards: the Food Logistics’ and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Tech Startup award and the Food Logistics’ 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider award.
Oracle Opens Cloud Region in Chicago
Chicago is the 41st Oracle Cloud Region worldwide and fourth in the U.S., continuing Oracle’s rapidly expanding footprint. Industries across the Midwest including financial services and manufacturing will benefit from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s high performance and security, low latency, powerful data and analytics, and distributed cloud capabilities. Underscoring...
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
Nerdio Secures $117 Million Series B Investment from Updata Partners
Series B investment to propel adoption of Microsoft DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service) management solutions for channel and enterprise organizations. Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops leveraging native Microsoft technologies, announced completion of a Series B funding round investment of $117 million by Updata Partners, a leading growth equity company.
2600Hz Expands International Footprint with Hire of Ilian Hafouzov as Vice President of International Sales
2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is excited to announce that Ilian Hafouzov has joined the company as Vice President of International Sales. In this role, Hafouzov will lead 2600Hz’s international sales team and accelerate global growth for the company. Hafouzov has...
SugarCRM Named Hot Company to Watch in 2023 by Nucleus Research
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced Nucleus Research, a leading industry analyst firm, has named SugarCRM to its Hot Companies to Watch List in 2023. This is the second time Sugar has been named to this list in the past three years. According to Nucleus, Sugar has...
Mobile Mentor Designated as Microsoft FastTrack Partner
Mobile Mentor is pleased to announce their new designation as a Microsoft FastTrack Partner. FastTrack is a Microsoft program dedicated to helping customers deploy Microsoft Cloud Solutions and realize the full value of their investment in Microsoft products and services. The FastTrack services are delivered by a select group of specialist partners.
Medius Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status
New SuiteApp for procurement meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices. Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and spend management solutions, announced that its Medius Procurement SuiteApp has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations eliminate maverick spending and extends existing procure to pay functionality in NetSuite to improve supplier relationships and buyer experiences.
Former Shopify Executive Rupert Bonham-Carter joins Nogin as Chief Revenue Officer
Nogin, a leading cloud-based enterprise ecommerce platform technology provider, today announced that it has named Rupert Bonham-Carter as Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing over 25 years of sales, management and technology experience to the role, Bonham-Carter will lead Nogin’s go-to-market operations, driving sales and developing strategic relationships to accelerate the company’s growth.
Zappix Announces Expansive Integration with Salesforce.com for Their Self-Service Automation Platform
Zappix, the Visual Self-Service provider, has announced the launch of comprehensive Salesforce pre-built integrations for their solution, enhancing automation throughout the entire user journey. For the last several years, Zappix clients have been able to push and pull information via APIs to automate self-service inquiries. Zappix has further advanced these...
