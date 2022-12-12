Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Conga Wins Two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, Including the Innovation Award and Women in Technology Award
Conga recognized for innovative solutions that empower users across industries; Perry recognized for leadership and contributions to Conga’s culture. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, this includes the Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation category and the Women in Technology Award.
salestechstar.com
Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Digerati Technologies, Inc., a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.
salestechstar.com
Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award
Multi-instance Solution, Panorama, Allows Customized Training at Scale for Customers, Partners, and Resellers. Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training” category.
salestechstar.com
AI Dynamics Joins Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program
Enterprise AI platform among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator. AI Dynamics, a business founded on the belief that everyone should have access to and benefit from the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.
salestechstar.com
NuvoLinQ selects Openscreen to power ScanLinQ, its advanced QR Code driven Fulfillment and Customer Service application
Openscreen, a leader in QR Code powered digital enablement, announced today that its Openscreen Track solution has been selected by NuvoLinQ, a leader in IoT connectivity solutions. Leveraging Openscreen Track’s dynamic QR Codes, and its asset and contact management capabilities, NuvoLinQ has launched ScanLinQ to simplify router fulfilment and digitize...
salestechstar.com
Veterinarians Choose Weave as Software Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
Customer reviews power Weave’s position as new leader in Veterinary Practice Management, 5 additional categories. Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Veterinary Practice Management software leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Announcing several new veterinary software integrations...
salestechstar.com
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
salestechstar.com
Alianza Commits $200 Million to Research and Development for Accelerating Cloud Communications Growth for Service Providers
New Chief Product Officer Dag Peak joins Alianza to help service providers navigate the end of the softswitch era. Alianza, Inc., announced significant investment plans and new product leadership to deliver the world’s best cloud communications experience for service providers. After increasing engineering and development spend by 44% in...
salestechstar.com
Churnzero Announces 2022 Churnhero Awards Winners
Third annual ChurnHero Awards celebrate Customer Success teams who use ChurnZero to exemplify and evolve CS best practices with remarkable results. ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has recognized five remarkable Customer Success (CS) teams with 2022 ChurnHero Awards. For the third year running, the ChurnHero Awards celebrate CS teams who use ChurnZero’s platform to deliver outstanding business results, exemplifying the power of CS as a revenue-driving growth engine for SaaS and subscription businesses.
salestechstar.com
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
salestechstar.com
RFPIO Recognized as Best Estimated ROI for RFPs in Winter 2023 G2 Report
RFPIO builds upon category leadership and product growth in response management across RFP, Proposal, Document Generation and Vendor Security. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has once again secured its category leadership in response management with top honors from G2 across multiple categories for winter 2023. RFPIO was named a leader across the RFP, Proposal, Document Generation, and Vendor Security categories. The company was also awarded best estimated ROI for RFP and named No. 1 for user satisfaction in enterprise for RFP and proposals.
salestechstar.com
G2 Winter 2023 Report Names Rocketlane Momentum Leader in Client Onboarding
Rocketlane rated No. 1 for the second time in a row based on product attributes, ease of setup, company momentum, popularity, and overall customer satisfaction. G2, a leading peer-to-peer product review site, released its Winter 2023 Report naming Rocketlane the undisputed momentum leader in Client onboarding — with a momentum grid score of 92/100. Rocketlane outshines the competition by a significant margin.
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Named Hot Company to Watch in 2023 by Nucleus Research
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced Nucleus Research, a leading industry analyst firm, has named SugarCRM to its Hot Companies to Watch List in 2023. This is the second time Sugar has been named to this list in the past three years. According to Nucleus, Sugar has...
salestechstar.com
Solvo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Enhance Customer Experience
Membership allows accelerated business and deeper customer support. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Instnt Joins Hyperledger Foundation
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, joins Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies to continue driving the development and adoption of Hyperledger technologies. For...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview With Chris Shutts, Co-founder and CEO at Logik.io
Chris Shutts, Co-founder and CEO at Logik.io chats about the evolution of CPQ solutions in this quick chat:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Chris, we’d love to hear more about your B2B tech journey and also more about Logik.io – how did the idea come about and how has the platform evolved over the years?
Blocknative raises $15 million to provide global infrastructure to Ethereum
Three months ago, Ethereum successfully completed its Merge, shifting to an energy-saving proof-of-stake consensus model and fundamentally changing the ecosystem of the second-largest blockchain. Blocknative, a Web3 infrastructure company based in San Francisco, has capitalized on the new system of “block builders,” or providers who determine which transactions to include...
salestechstar.com
Oomiji Selected to Provide Customer Engagement Platform to FuelFood.io
Oomiji, the first predictive, conversation-enabled customer engagement platform, announced that the company had been selected by FuelFood.io to provide state-of-the-art customer intelligence and engagement using Oomiji’s audience insight and targeting technology. Through its partnerships with some of the largest training platforms in the endurance sports space, FuelFood.io makes AI-powered...
salestechstar.com
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
salestechstar.com
Zappix Announces Expansive Integration with Salesforce.com for Their Self-Service Automation Platform
Zappix, the Visual Self-Service provider, has announced the launch of comprehensive Salesforce pre-built integrations for their solution, enhancing automation throughout the entire user journey. For the last several years, Zappix clients have been able to push and pull information via APIs to automate self-service inquiries. Zappix has further advanced these...
Comments / 0