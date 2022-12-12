Read full article on original website
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Amazon offers advice to Ring users with angry neighbors
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares advice that Amazon is giving Ring customers to ensure neighbors' privacy is being respected, after Ring came under some scrutiny.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
People are making thousands reselling stuffed animals from Goodwill
If you're a thrifty shopper with an eye for a good deal, you may have noticed that Goodwill stores often have a wide selection of stuffed animals. While these toys may not be the newest or most sought-after items, they can still be a great find for those looking to make a little extra money by reselling them on eBay.
salestechstar.com
Spiff Releases Newest Version of Commission Expense Report
Latest release adds new functionality to Spiff’s ASC606 tool, making it the most automated, robust and flexible in the market. Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, released the ASC606 Commission Expense report, which allows customers to maintain balances by ledger accounts including the ability to break down amounts and groups using unlimited levels of subgrouping down to the obligation line level details. Commission Expense reports give Finance and Accounting teams access to advanced reporting capabilities that enable them to create audit-ready reports in a few clicks, reducing human error and enhancing their accuracy and efficiency.
salestechstar.com
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
salestechstar.com
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
salestechstar.com
Rev’s New Event-based Exegraphics Provide Powerful Timely Insights for Fueling B2B Sales
Sales and RevOps teams now have a greater selling advantage with more transparency into prospects and existing customers. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customers, announced today a new category of exegraphics called EV lenses. Exegraphics are key data points that convey how a company executes its mission. Rev’s new EV lenses are event-based exegraphics that inform sellers that a critical change has occurred with a prospect or existing customer, empowering sales and RevOps teams with time-sensitive insights and the ability to take action.
salestechstar.com
Casey’s Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce
By consolidating fragmented technologies and moving to Salesforce, Casey’s has increased customer engagement and automation, activating more marketing with less spend. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has experienced increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of Salesforce technology. Salesforce has assisted Casey’s in sending over 1 billion marketing messages to their more than 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members this year.
salestechstar.com
BMC Assures Revenues for Retailers with Control-M
Application and data workflow orchestration turns data complexity into a competitive advantage. BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today revealed how well-known global brands, including REWE digital GmbH and Aspiag Service, use the Control-M platform from BMC to automate application and data workflows. With the integration of Control-M, these brands can ensure all business processes powering modern retail operations happen in order and on time – keeping customers happy, stock on shelves, and registers full.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Extends its Leadership Position in the Supply Chain Visibility Market with a Year of Strong Growth & Innovation
Recording nearly 50% YoY growth and connecting the supply chains of 50% of the Fortune 500, the world’s leading corporations continue to select FourKites for real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces strong global growth during 2022, as the company executed on its vision...
salestechstar.com
Beni Raises Over $5M to Make Secondhand Shopping Easier Than Ever
Funding Will Expand Team and Enhance Technology to Accelerate the Adoption of Resale. Beni, the easy button for secondhand shopping, announced the close of its seed round of $4M, led by Buoyant Ventures. This brings Beni to over $5M to date in funding from both its pre-seed and seed rounds.
salestechstar.com
Sales Coaching and How to Get it Right to Close Deals
Closing deals is challenging to say the least, but when given the right formula to do it successfully and easily, then it becomes an art – especially when it’s powered by sales enablement. The key to a well-implemented sales strategy starts at the root: using an insight-driven coaching technique that delivers aligned goals, values, and utility. Anticipating buyers’ needs is essential for a positive sales interaction and when salespeople can do their homework on a buyer, they’ll be able to generate more organizational revenue.
salestechstar.com
Boomi Platinum Partner Expands to the Cloud with a New Brand Identity and Business Offering
Kitepipe celebrates becoming a Boomi Platinum Partner, launching their AWS business, and refreshing their website. Kitepipe, a top-tier Boomi Platinum Partner and leader in Boomi integrations with over 100 successful integrations this year, announces their Boomi Platinum status and the launch of their AWS migration business. Customers will benefit from working with a Platinum Partner for seamless Boomi-AWS migrations.
salestechstar.com
G2 Winter 2023 Report Names Rocketlane Momentum Leader in Client Onboarding
Rocketlane rated No. 1 for the second time in a row based on product attributes, ease of setup, company momentum, popularity, and overall customer satisfaction. G2, a leading peer-to-peer product review site, released its Winter 2023 Report naming Rocketlane the undisputed momentum leader in Client onboarding — with a momentum grid score of 92/100. Rocketlane outshines the competition by a significant margin.
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Named Hot Company to Watch in 2023 by Nucleus Research
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced Nucleus Research, a leading industry analyst firm, has named SugarCRM to its Hot Companies to Watch List in 2023. This is the second time Sugar has been named to this list in the past three years. According to Nucleus, Sugar has...
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics’ Technology Recognized for Transforming the Global Supply Chain
Predictive supply chain insights and analytics company wins two industry awards in December for its automated multi-tier supplier visualization and unrivaled risk intelligence. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced it is being honored with two industry awards: the Food Logistics’ and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Tech Startup award and the Food Logistics’ 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider award.
salestechstar.com
Oomiji Selected to Provide Customer Engagement Platform to FuelFood.io
Oomiji, the first predictive, conversation-enabled customer engagement platform, announced that the company had been selected by FuelFood.io to provide state-of-the-art customer intelligence and engagement using Oomiji’s audience insight and targeting technology. Through its partnerships with some of the largest training platforms in the endurance sports space, FuelFood.io makes AI-powered...
salestechstar.com
Bolt Data Better Together Committee Sets Sights on the Holidays with Community Initiatives
With the goal of improving the lives of its employees and the communities they reside in, Bolt Data has plans to make this holiday season extra special. Bolt Data is a Salesforce implementation partner and technology solution provider that develops tailored solutions for enterprise organizations. In addition to empowering service...
salestechstar.com
Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Digerati Technologies, Inc., a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.
