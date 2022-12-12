ThnkBIG Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation in Aligning the Tech Industry with the Fast-Growing Future of Cloud

Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

8 HOURS AGO