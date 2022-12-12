ThnkBIG Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation in Aligning the Tech Industry with the Fast-Growing Future of Cloud

Read full article on original website
Instnt Joins Hyperledger Foundation
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, joins Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies to continue driving the development and adoption of Hyperledger technologies. For...
Kyndryl Announces Cloud Native Services to Accelerate Cloud Modernization Journey for Customers
Kyndryl will tap strategic hyperscaler partner innovation to speed IT projects. Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled new cloud native services to help customers accelerate their cloud application modernization journey at scale. Kyndryl Cloud Native Services were developed to enable customers to migrate, modernize and optimize critical workloads on hybrid and multicloud environments by utilizing the well-architected framework in conjunction with each of its strategic hyperscaler partnerships.
Alianza Commits $200 Million to Research and Development for Accelerating Cloud Communications Growth for Service Providers
New Chief Product Officer Dag Peak joins Alianza to help service providers navigate the end of the softswitch era. Alianza, Inc., announced significant investment plans and new product leadership to deliver the world’s best cloud communications experience for service providers. After increasing engineering and development spend by 44% in...
CLEVR and Mendix Collaborate to Power the Future of Fashion and Retail
A cloud-native product lifecycle management system developed by CLEVR, the fast-growing technology solutions company, is now on the SAP Store. Building on a rich history serving brands such as Marlies Dekkers, Van Bommel, and the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. CLEVR combines deep fashion and retail industry knowledge with market-leading expertise in Mendix low-code to deliver a solution that accelerates the design to sales process. Mendix DLM for Fashion and Retail:
Digerati Technologies’ Subsidiary NextLevel Internet offers Omni-Channel Client Engagement with the Launch of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Digerati Technologies, Inc., a unified communications and cloud services (UCaaS) provider for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, announced the roll-out of a new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This new Omni-Channel CCaaS offering, which will initially be available through Digerati’s subsidiary NextLevel Internet, will enhance the portfolio of solutions the Company is currently offering to the SMB marketplace.
CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program
Program introduces new tools, resources, and incentives for CommScope channel partners. CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month. The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources,...
AI Dynamics Joins Newchip’s Global Series A Accelerator Program
Enterprise AI platform among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator. AI Dynamics, a business founded on the belief that everyone should have access to and benefit from the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program’s latest cohort.
Gladly Secures $55 Million Funding to Expand Innovation of its Customer Service Platform
Following 100% YoY growth, Gladly remains committed to helping brands build customer loyalty through personalized customer service. Gladly, the only customer service platform built around people, not tickets, announced it has secured $55 million in funding from Riverwood Capital, a global investor in high-growth technology companies, with participation from existing investors including Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Partners. The investment will be used to further support innovation of Gladly’s people-centered customer service platform, used to assist commerce brands in moving from the transaction era to the loyalty era.
Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership and Capabilities
Key Strategy, Transformation Leaders Also Elevated. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services leader, today announced leadership and organizational changes that will bolster the company’s Sales Agency In-Store operations, Digital Commerce capabilities, and Commercial strategy and support, delivering enhanced services and outcomes for the company’s CPG clients and retail customers. The company also announced new and evolved roles for its Strategy and Transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.
SugarCRM Named Hot Company to Watch in 2023 by Nucleus Research
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced Nucleus Research, a leading industry analyst firm, has named SugarCRM to its Hot Companies to Watch List in 2023. This is the second time Sugar has been named to this list in the past three years. According to Nucleus, Sugar has...
Fabric Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. Fabric, the technology company reshaping retail fulfillment, announced it was selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startups, an award program that spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space. This program is run by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
Solvo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Enhance Customer Experience
Membership allows accelerated business and deeper customer support. Solvo, a provider of adaptive cloud infrastructure security solutions, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
Blocknative raises $15 million to provide global infrastructure to Ethereum
Three months ago, Ethereum successfully completed its Merge, shifting to an energy-saving proof-of-stake consensus model and fundamentally changing the ecosystem of the second-largest blockchain. Blocknative, a Web3 infrastructure company based in San Francisco, has capitalized on the new system of “block builders,” or providers who determine which transactions to include...
Conga Wins Two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, Including the Innovation Award and Women in Technology Award
Conga recognized for innovative solutions that empower users across industries; Perry recognized for leadership and contributions to Conga’s culture. Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in two 2022 Aragon Research Awards, this includes the Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation category and the Women in Technology Award.
Omdia: The Cloud Native Computing Market Is Expected to Triple by 2026
With the increased use of cloud services, application developers are building cloud native applications that exploit the scalability, flexibility and reliability of what the cloud offers. Cloud Native Computing (CNC) has become a competitive advantage for companies. According to the latest Omdia Cloud Native Computing Report, the dollar value of this market is expected to triple over 2021-2026.
vCom Grows Franchise Partner Program
Industry veteran Bob Hansen becomes latest Program partner. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.
Kami Vision Announces More Than 800% Growth Since 2018 Marked by Global Expansion, Executive Hires, and Technology Innovation
Vision AI company growth driven by product innovation, strategic leadership appointments and an expanding international presence across 120 countries. Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, announced record 817% growth between 2018 and 2021, fueled by strong product demand, strategic leadership appointments and global expansion. Kami Vision now boasts 15 million active devices and 6 million users across 120 countries, including some of its latest product releases such as Pro Security, Smart Detect and Fall Detect by KamiCare.
Everstream Analytics’ Technology Recognized for Transforming the Global Supply Chain
Predictive supply chain insights and analytics company wins two industry awards in December for its automated multi-tier supplier visualization and unrivaled risk intelligence. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced it is being honored with two industry awards: the Food Logistics’ and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Tech Startup award and the Food Logistics’ 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider award.
Zappix Announces Expansive Integration with Salesforce.com for Their Self-Service Automation Platform
Zappix, the Visual Self-Service provider, has announced the launch of comprehensive Salesforce pre-built integrations for their solution, enhancing automation throughout the entire user journey. For the last several years, Zappix clients have been able to push and pull information via APIs to automate self-service inquiries. Zappix has further advanced these...
SysKit Raises $9 Million to Accelerate Growth in the Data Governance Industry
SysKit, a UK company specializing in data governance and management for Microsoft 365, received a 9-million-dollar investment from Cade Hill Investments. The company will use the funds to scale the business operations, increase hiring and strengthen their lead position in the data governance industry. “This investment is a part of...
