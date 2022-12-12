Read full article on original website
Hypebae
What BLACKPINK's Jennie Wore to the Jacquemus 'Le Raphia' SS23 Show
BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim recently attended the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 show, which took place in Le Bourget, France, just outside of Paris. Dressed in a monochromatic cream look, K-pop star wore an oversized off-white jacket on top of a ruffled mini dress with neck detail, paired with a fluffy white Jacquemus bag and complete with sandals in the same subtle hue. Finishing off the effortless look, Kim styled her hair in delicate, beachy waves and added a cute bowtie clip. Kim was the only BLACKPINK member in attendance at the show, but the singer joined a pretty star-studded lineup of celebrities, models and artists.
Hypebae
Burberry Announces Daniel Lee's Debut Runway Show
Burberry has just announced that Daniel Lee’s debut runway show will take place during London Fashion Week in 2023. Lee was appointed Chief Creative Officer of the brand back in September, replacing Riccardo Tisci who joined in 2018. Burberry has announced that Lee’s first show is set to take place in February. According to Instagram account Style Not Com, the brand is also set to show a preview campaign a few weeks prior, offering a curated range of ‘Burberry Classics,’ which will be shot by Tyrone Lebon.
Hypebae
'Kingdom' Star Jun Ji-Hyun Fronts Burberry's Holiday Campaign
Burberry has unveiled its holiday campaign featuring its brand ambassador and South Korean actor, Jun Ji-hyun, also known as Gianna Jun. The star highlights some of the British heritage house’s key pieces this season, including the Frances bag as well as the brand’s iconic trench coat, which is reimagined in plongé leather. The oversized outerwear design is complete with bespoke gabardine along with an Equestrian Knight Design in a jacquard weave.
