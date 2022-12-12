BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim recently attended the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 show, which took place in Le Bourget, France, just outside of Paris. Dressed in a monochromatic cream look, K-pop star wore an oversized off-white jacket on top of a ruffled mini dress with neck detail, paired with a fluffy white Jacquemus bag and complete with sandals in the same subtle hue. Finishing off the effortless look, Kim styled her hair in delicate, beachy waves and added a cute bowtie clip. Kim was the only BLACKPINK member in attendance at the show, but the singer joined a pretty star-studded lineup of celebrities, models and artists.

