Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Canada revokes Nord Stream sanction waiver despite European energy woes
Canada has revoked a temporary sanction waiver issued to allow repairs to the Nord Stream pipeline and said Putin showed no intention of getting the pipeline back up and running.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Rishi Sunak visiting Belfast amid efforts to restore power sharing
PM’s visit follows meeting between James Cleverly and Maroš Šefčovič to discuss Northern Ireland protocol
Senate unanimously agrees to ban TikTok on government devices
The Senate has passed a bill banning federal employees from downloading TikTok on government-issued devices. This is largely due to the ongoing security concerns associated with the app. The No TikTok on Government Devices Act, sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), passed unanimously. Both parties have cited concerns over the app's owner ByteDance Ltd., which is based in Beijing, reports The Wall Street Journal. TikTok is currently the world's most popular social media application and has been suspected of stealing people's personal data. In a statement, Hawley said, "until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices"...
Family of activist who died in Palestinian custody turn to ICC
JERUSALEM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The family of an activist who died in the custody of the Palestinian Authority's security forces called on the International Criminal Court on Thursday to investigate, in what they say is the first communication to the court from Palestinians against their leadership.
