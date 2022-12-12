The Senate has passed a bill banning federal employees from downloading TikTok on government-issued devices. This is largely due to the ongoing security concerns associated with the app. The No TikTok on Government Devices Act, sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), passed unanimously. Both parties have cited concerns over the app's owner ByteDance Ltd., which is based in Beijing, reports The Wall Street Journal. TikTok is currently the world's most popular social media application and has been suspected of stealing people's personal data. In a statement, Hawley said, "until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices"...

24 MINUTES AGO