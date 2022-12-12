ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 36

white lives matter
3d ago

Paul Whelan should've been first. he's a true patriot....Brittany griner will probably go back to old ways and disrespecting our country and our flag.

Reply(2)
3
Eileen Williams
2d ago

Mary Warner so what just worry about who you are and stay our of Brittany's business, she has to deal with who she is not you.

Reply(1)
2
Related
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vibe

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia

Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude. “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseLeBron James Pens Letter Calling For...
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support

It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown

Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the precious moment Cherelle Griner learned Brittney Griner was finally on her way home

It has been a long time coming for the Griner family since Russian authorities wrongfully detained Brittney Griner over vape cartridges. The sports world was overtaken with joy when news broke that the Mercury center would finally be returning home after finally Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. It certainly came at a heavy cost and is considered controversial by some, but it was worth it. An American who has been wronged is finally returning home.
Vibe

Brittney Griner Facing Homophobia, Racism In Russian Penal Colony

Brittney Griner will face inhumane conditions at the Russian penal colony where she was recently transferred.  The Nation reports that, while the public isn’t sure where she has been moved, it is likely that the WNBA star was transferred to the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor CampBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects Appeal IK-2 is commonly referred to as the “land of prisons,” with the freezing, swampy area of “roughly two dozen massive jails” located 250 miles southeast of Moscow. Conditions at the penal...
The Hill

Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’

Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Return Is Just the Beginning

The dark cloud that followed the women's basketball community for 10 months finally lifted on the morning of December 8, as WNBA players, coaches, and supporters heard the news they had been waiting for: Brittney Griner was free. The WNBA star spent nine months in a Russian prison and one...
Deadline

Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup

A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl. The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care following a fall at one of the event’s stadiums. Gulf Times, a Doha-based newspaper, tweeted Saturday that an Al Kass TV photojournalist “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences...

Comments / 0

Community Policy