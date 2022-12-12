ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Will Anderson Adds Lott Trophy To Long List Of Awards

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOeq0_0jfO6g5600

Anderson becomes the second Alabama player to win the award.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been receiving awards left and right over the last week, and late Sunday night, another award was added to the list.

Anderson was named the winner of the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced on Sunday evening. The junior was joined by Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) to make up the list of finalists for this year’s award.

Anderson becomes the second Lott winner in program history, joining DeMeco Ryans, who was selected as the award’s 2005 honoree.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

In addition to the Lott Trophy, Anderson has also won the Bednarik Award, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Rotary Lombardi Award, along with multiple First Team All-American honors.

While the accomplishments on the field are impressive, Anderson has performed well off the field as he walked across the staged and received his bachelor's degree in Communications, which he completed in three years.

He wasn't the only football player to walk across the stage. Bryce Young, Henry To'oTo'o, Jordan Battle, DJ Dale and more received their degrees on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Anderson still has not made a decision on whether to play in the team's final game against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, as it is all but certain he will enter the NFL Draft as one of the top prospects. That said, it isn't far-fetched to say he's one of the most decorated players in recent Alabama football history.

See also: Will Anderson Jr. Wins Chuck Bednarik Award, Earns First Team All-American Honors

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Second-Straight Nagurski Trophy

Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Wins Lombardi Award as Best Lineman

Will Anderson Jr. Named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement

Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders encouraged Colorado's players to "jump in that portal" when first speaking to the team. A quarterback has taken his advice. Maddox Kopp announced Monday that he's putting his name into the transfer portal after his freshman season. "Thank you to Buff Nation for my time in Boulder," Kopp...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival

A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
People

Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral

Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Hugh Freeze Just Flipped Top Miami Commit

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze scored a major recruiting win on Tuesday. Connor Lew, a four-star offensive lineman from Georgia, flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, but decided to make a change that "more closely aligned with my long-term objectives."
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer

South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback

Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Star College Football Quarterback Transferring

One of the top Group of Five quarterbacks from the past three seasons is heading into the transfer portal for his final year of college football. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal. McCall is the Chanticleers' all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 75 over the past three seasons.
CONWAY, SC
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy