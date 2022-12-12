Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
Related
Jupiter is planning for pickleball courts: Town council awaits county approval
JUPITER ― The town has a spring training stadium, a competition-sized swimming pool, a sparkling beachfront, nearly a dozen parks and even miniature golf — but for a municipality that prides itself on outdoor recreation, there are no public pickleball courts. That may change if county commissioners approve a plan that Jupiter Town...
denisesanger.com
Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.
What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
Boca Raton Boat Parade Is Saturday, Start Your Traffic Planning Now
Parade Travels South From Delray Beach/Boca Raton Line. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton’s Holiday Boat Parade is Saturday night. The exceptionally popular event brings huge crowds and big traffic, as throngs converge on the Intracoastal Waterway. The following is […]
To avoid disaster at train crossings, West Palm comes up with a plan
As rail companies work to improve the safety of train crossings, the city of West Palm Beach is pushing for increased driver focus and attention as drivers and people approach them. "Always expect a train," Mayor Keith James said during a December news conference at City Hall, where he was joined by Palm Beach County and local transportation officials. "Never walk on tracks, and remember ― trains have the right of way 100% of the time." ...
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
ecowatch.com
Invasive Iguana Causes ‘Large Scale’ Power Outage in Florida City
An unlikely source was responsible for a “large scale outage” in a Florida city Wednesday. The city of Lake Worth Beach (LWB) blamed a loss of power on one of the state’s infamous invasive green iguanas. “LWB Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
CARIBBEAN AMERICAN CULTURAL GROUP CAPTIVATES PORT ST. LUCIE WITH CARIBBEAN MAGIC
The Florida sun bore down as a panoply of sights, sounds, and aromas infused the Port St. Lucie City Center with the inimitable spirit of the Caribbean. The jerk festival staged for three years by CACG was back, welcomed after the COVID-19 hiatus—bigger, better, and rebranded as the Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival (Carifest).
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Balloon Festival cancels twice in a row, leaving ticket holders fuming
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was called the Palm Beach Balloon Festival — where you could buy tickets to go up in a tethered hot air balloon, scheduled for last Thursday to Sunday nights at the Ball Park of the Palm Beaches. Cathy Helowitz spent about $100...
west-palm-beach-news.com
A historical past of the downtown West Palm Seashore location
The building at 314 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach will have a new occupant when it turns 100 years old in 2023. A non-profit organization called 1909 won the $10 million bid this month for the coveted 30,000 square foot property. The company plans to use the location as a hub for innovation, collaboration and growth for small businesses through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person help.
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
Natural Blends Expanding to West Palm Beach
It’s the third location for the smoothie-bar-meets-health-pro-shop nutrition cafe
WPBF News 25
South Florida realtors react after Fed hikes interest rate for seventh time this year
JUPITER, Fla. — Rob Thompson, owner of Waterfront Properties in Jupiter says Palm Beach County now more than ever is the place to be. "We have the real trifecta here. We have all the businesses moving here, we have no state income tax and we have the weather, this is paradise," Thompson said.
newyorksocialdiary.com
Palm Beach declares Addison Mizner Month!
Town Mayor Danielle H. Moore, along with the Worth Avenue Association and the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, welcomed more than 100 guests to Via Mizner for a reception celebrating Addison Mizner’s 150th birthday, who was born this day (December 12th) in 1872. The mayor officially declared the month of December as Addison Mizner Month on the island of Palm Beach. The sponsors of the event included Pizza Al Fresco, Meyer Lucas Real Estate, Gunster, The Scout Guide Palm Beach, Capehart, and Kilo Content.
Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million Palm City project
Commissioners in Martin County voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road.
Rent hikes slowing down in Palm Beach County; market remains competitive
In West Palm Beach, more than 60% of rentals are priced between $2,000 and $11,000. However, in the last month rental, prices for a one-bedroom decreased by 1%.
North county elections: Quiet campaign season ahead in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens
It will be an unusually quiet local election season in northern Palm Beach County in 2023. Only two of the 12 seats up for election March 14 will be contested ― and in the region's three largest communities, voters won't have to go to the polls at all. Jupiter ...
WESH
Coast Guard: 2 men traveling via sailboat vanish while en route to Florida
JUPITER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two men believed to be traveling from New Jersey to Florida via sailboat. Officials say the 30-foot sailboat Atrevida II was last seen on Dec. 3 when it departed from Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, on its way to Jupiter, Florida.
niceville.com
Florida shark diving boat crew convicted for stealing fishing gear
FLORIDA – A Jupiter shark diving boat crew has been convicted for stealing fishing gear, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, a boat crew offering tourists the opportunity to swim with sharks took a break between dives...
Book It to Boca on Brightline
Brightline’s Boca Raton station officially opens this month. Here, find all you need to know, see, eat, and do for the ideal day in Boca The post Book It to Boca on Brightline appeared first on Aventura Magazine..
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
Comments / 1