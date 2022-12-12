ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

denisesanger.com

Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.

What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Boat Parade Is Saturday, Start Your Traffic Planning Now

Parade Travels South From Delray Beach/Boca Raton Line. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton’s Holiday Boat Parade is Saturday night. The exceptionally popular event brings huge crowds and big traffic, as throngs converge on the Intracoastal Waterway. The following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

To avoid disaster at train crossings, West Palm comes up with a plan

As rail companies work to improve the safety of train crossings, the city of West Palm Beach is pushing for increased driver focus and attention as drivers and people approach them. "Always expect a train," Mayor Keith James said during a December news conference at City Hall, where he was joined by Palm Beach County and local transportation officials. "Never walk on tracks, and remember ― trains have the right of way 100% of the time." ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000

Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

A historical past of the downtown West Palm Seashore location

The building at 314 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach will have a new occupant when it turns 100 years old in 2023. A non-profit organization called 1909 won the $10 million bid this month for the coveted 30,000 square foot property. The company plans to use the location as a hub for innovation, collaboration and growth for small businesses through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person help.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?

Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
newyorksocialdiary.com

Palm Beach declares Addison Mizner Month!

Town Mayor Danielle H. Moore, along with the Worth Avenue Association and the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, welcomed more than 100 guests to Via Mizner for a reception celebrating Addison Mizner’s 150th birthday, who was born this day (December 12th) in 1872. The mayor officially declared the month of December as Addison Mizner Month on the island of Palm Beach. The sponsors of the event included Pizza Al Fresco, Meyer Lucas Real Estate, Gunster, The Scout Guide Palm Beach, Capehart, and Kilo Content.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

