brytfmonline.com
Why do these foods help fight cancer?
A study conducted by Polish researchers suggests that eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes can help treat cancers. This vegetable has some anti-tumor properties: glycoalkaloids. These natural chemicals are also found in hot peppers, goji berries, and blueberries. Scientists believe that glycoalkaloids, which are biologically active compounds in plants, may also help...
myscience.org
Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer
TUM researchers discover new cell mechanism in multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting basic research; in the future their findings could also help in the development of medications. Multiple myeloma is today still considered incurable, with survival prognoses for victims averaging only about five years.
Over the Monster
Scientists Discover Herb That Prevents Dementia And Increases Memory By 75%!
The numerous medicinal benefits of this herb have been used for centuries, and traditional medicine regarded this herb as the most effective one for the treatment of memory issues. Due to its relation to improved memory, Greek students have put this herb on their heads during exams, and there is...
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
Possible Cancer Treatment Breakthrough
An experimental vaccine combination could be a big step forward in cancer treatment.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Strep A antibiotics shortage prompts emergency drugs switch for pharmacists
Fears over a shortage of antibiotics amid a rise in Strep A cases across the UK has lead to an emergency rule change to allow pharmacists to supply alternative penicillin to treat Strep A.The government announced on Thursday afternoon it had issued Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) across the UK for three penicillin medicines due to high demand.The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) hopes the SSPs will help mitigate local supply issues of oral penicillin and allow pharmacists to supply alternative forms of the medicine if they don’t have the specific formulation stated on the prescription.It comes as...
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
labroots.com
First Cancer Patient Treated with "Base-Edited" T Cells
Earlier this week, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London released an inspiring statement regarding a young patient named Alyssa, who received a revolutionary cancer treatment consisting of “base-edited” T cells. T cells, a subset of immune cells integral in killing cancer cells, have gained significant...
Cancer doctors warn of ‘watershed’ moment for services after 8,000 excess deaths
Leading clinicians have called on the government to help tackle Britain’s “growing cancer emergency” after figures showed there have been around 8,000 excess deaths due to delays in diagnostics and treatment since March 2020.Ministers are accused of failing to accept “the true scale of the problem” within cancer services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and are being warned that excess deaths will continue trending upwards without signifcant intervention.In a paper published in the Lancet Oncology journal, experts called on officials in the Department of Health and Social Care to apply the same levels of focus and urgency...
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Rapid Heartbeat Condition 5 Times More Likely With COVID Than With COVID Vaccine
COVID infection is five times more likely than a COVID vaccine to trigger a heart condition called POTS. With POTS, patients' hearts race and they can experience dizziness, fainting, sweaty extremities, migraines, anxiety and tremor. The researchers noted that the pandemic has brought with it a greater awareness of the...
myscience.org
Some cancer cells may not be as immortal as previously thought
Researchers use baker's yeast to study potential targets for fighting cancer cells. Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz may have discovered new insights into how cancer cells regulate the ends of their chromosomes, called telomeres. Certain cancers use a specific type of telomere regulation called ALT, which was thought to allow them to become immortal. Professor Brian Luke and his group found that ALT cells may actually undergo senescence, which could mean that they are vulnerable to drugs designed to kill senescent cells. This finding could open the way for new therapies to slow or stop ALT cancer cells from growing.
Why do so many drug and alcohol addicts relapse? The answers are complex
Ben* has been battling a drug and alcohol addiction for more than a decade. At 32 years old, he has experienced more than the average person his age. Ben suffered a horrific injury in a car accident when he was 21 and became dependent on painkillers. From there, he tells me in his first group therapy session in rehab that he began experimenting with a range of different drugs and drinking “whatever he could get his hands on”. Ben is known as a serial relapser. He has had two one-week stints in rehab and countless sessions with psychologists and therapists over the years to help him recover from his drug and alcohol addictions. After sharing his story, he admits to the group that this three-week rehab is his last hope.
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer therapy shows success in more than 70% of patients in global clinical trials
A new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells was successful in as many as 73% of patients in two clinical trials, according to researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The therapy, known as a bispecific antibody,...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
myscience.org
Austrian research team identifies new therapeutic target for leukemic cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
Leukemic cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (L-CTCL) is a rare type of skin cancer that presents varied clinical features and symptoms. In a recently published study by the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna and the Medical Universities of Vienna and Graz, the researchers managed to integrate the genomic data from affected patients with pharmacologic studies. This innovative research approach has led to the identification of STAT3/5 and PAK kinase as potential new therapeutic targets.
myscience.org
Fewer laboratory animals needed for research on heart failure
Research into the development of heart failure cannot yet be done without animal testing. But thanks to improved techniques, half as many animals are now needed to study the metabolism of heart cells in the development of heart failure. For her work to reduce the number of laboratory animals, Agnieszka Brouns-Strzelecka, a technician at the Department of Genetics and Cell Biology, received the ’Alternatives to Animal Testing’ award. The prize was awarded by the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
MedicalXpress
Concerns for methamphetamine contamination left behind on surfaces by users
Flinders University researchers are looking for more accurate methods to detect traces of toxic methamphetamine contamination left behind on soft porous surfaces, clothing or in the air which may pose a third-hand risk to the public. A new study, published in Toxics, points out that exposure health risks may occur...
