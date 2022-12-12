Read full article on original website
Related
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said to the leaders. The visit will be Biden’s first of his presidency to sub-Saharan Africa. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
myscience.org
40 million euros for research on innovative technologies in nine new Perspectief programmes
Nine consortia of researchers, companies, government bodies, and societal organisations have been awarded a total of almost 40 million euros to develop technological innovations targeting societal challenges. TU Delft is leader in three awarded consortia and participates in three other consortia, related to our societal themes Resilient Cities & Mobility, Health & Care and Climate & Energy.
myscience.org
Empa and EPFL to join a 120+ Mio EU Priority Program
EuPRAXIA is the first European project that develops a compact particle accelerator research infrastructure based on novel plasma acceleration concepts and laser technology. An Empa Team led by Davide Bleiner and scientists from EPFL are able to contribute thanks to the compensation funding by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).
myscience.org
UK behind European countries on home upgrades to combat bills and climate crisis
The UK-s efforts to upgrade homes to combat energy bills and climate change are trailing behind European countries, according to a new Imperial paper. UK residents are heading into winter with some of the least efficient houses on the continent, and the authors of the paper say the government could do more to help people.
myscience.org
$31 million boost for UQ medical research
Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) have secured more than $31 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to progress life-changing health and medical research. UQ researchers received 31 awards in total from the NHMRC, including 26 awards from the Ideas Grant scheme, 4 grants from...
myscience.org
’If you really want to learn, ITC is a great place to study’
ITC alumnus, Emma Baah Agyapong (40), fights the consequences of climate change in Ghana as co-founder of the Environment & Agroforestry Foundation (EAF). ’My dream is to expand our foundation to countries outside Ghana, while climate change does not stop at the border.’. This article is originally published in...
myscience.org
University of Sydney and University of Melbourne launch Virtual Reading Room
Two of Australia’s largest rare and special collections libraries are now available to the community to view and research online. Digital access to items will be provided in one-on-one, real-time Virtual Reading Room appointments. The University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne libraries are working together to increase...
myscience.org
Long term collaboration between University of Twente and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (India)
The University of Twente (UT) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (India) committed to a long-term collaboration. In November 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed. The collaboration will be between UT’s ITC Faculty and TNAU. It will entail both education and research related to capacity development, which is the core mission of ITC, on themes like drone technologies, crop monitoring, remote sensing skills and water management.
myscience.org
Genomics key to First Nations health equality
First Nations Australians must be given access to the power and potential of genomics and the health benefits it delivers, a leading health researcher from The Australian National University (ANU) says. Genomics unlocks the information in our DNA to enable personalised and targeted prevention and treatment of a range of...
myscience.org
Humans and nature: The distance is growing
Meta-analysis of scientific literature shows decline of interactions with nature due to growing urbanisation, but systematic studies are rare. Humans are living further and further away from nature, leading to a decline in the number of our interactions with nature. This is the finding of a meta-study conducted by a Franco-German research team at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), Leipzig University and the Theoretical and Experimental Ecology Station (SETE - CNRS). The researchers highlight that human experience of nature is crucial for developing pro-environmental behaviour and thus facing the global environmental crisis. The study has been published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.
myscience.org
Transform MedEd 2022 calls for more evidence-based medical education
Experts from 50 institutions across the globe came together in London to explore how Imperial and its partners are transforming medical education. Imperial recently hosted the global Transform MedEd conference in collaboration with Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. "Universities are always changing and evolving... It’s exactly the...
myscience.org
Cardiff tech thrives at SETsquared Awards
Cardiff University helped SETsquared celebrate its 20th anniversary in style with a bumper edition of its annual investment showcase and an awards celebration, which recognised member companies with significant social, environmental, or economic impact. Over 200 investors and funders came together at Church House, Westminster, to see the latest crop...
myscience.org
Monash receives $41m in NHMRC Ideas Grants
The Monash grants are among 232 projects that will share in $241 million nationally, to help advance understanding of a wide range of health and medical issues faced by Australians. Monash projects to be awarded funding include the understanding of non-genetic inheritance in health and disease, exploring new treatments for...
myscience.org
Cause of puzzling tsunami near Sulawesi unraveled
When tectonic plates collide and thrust over each other and cause an earthquake, a tsunami can occur. That should not happen in an earthquake where the plates slide past each other. And yet that was exactly what happened on 28 September 2018 near Palu Bay (Sulawesi, Indonesia), mere minutes after an earthquake of that second category. The earthquake and tsunami killed 4,000 people. Geologists then pondered the cause of this unexpected wave. A team of researchers led by Utrecht University earth scientist Taco Broerse has a new solution to the riddle: under certain conditions, earthquakes of this type can indeed cause tsunamis. Similar situations are also found near Istanbul. If such a metropolis of millions were ever hit by an earthquake - and that chance is not inconceivable - it too could be followed by a tsunami.
myscience.org
Sydney students chosen for prestigious scholarship cohort
With 150 scholars, including five University of Sydney students, the 2023 New Colombo Plan (NCP) Scholarship is the largest cohort of scholars to travel to the Indo-Pacific. The prestigious NCP scholarship has selected five University of Sydney students across law, arts and commerce to live, study and intern in the Indo-Pacific region.
myscience.org
’Malicious armed forces have a lot of leeway’
Professor of Military Law Marten Zwanenburg is examining the law related to military and defense in his chair. For example, may military astronauts be made prisoners of war or do these "representatives of humanity" deserve protection? In his oration on Dec. 14, Zwanenburg will address the legal questions surrounding the use of new military technology.
myscience.org
Majority of Swiss Trust Science, Some Remain Skeptical
Swiss people’s interest and confidence in science increased during the pandemic but has now returned to pre-Covid levels, the 2022 edition of the Science Barometer Switzerland has shown. Online sources and instant messaging have become the preferred sources for people seeking information on science topics. A majority of people...
myscience.org
’The overarching challenge has remained the same’
Janet Hering has headed Eawag as Director since 2007. She has left a lasting mark on the aquatic research institute. Now she is retiring at the end of 2022. In this interview, she explains what the "virtuous cycle" is, why she considers networking to be enormously important and what continues to challenge water research today.
myscience.org
European testing ground for educational innovation enters new phase
A European university that embraces change, in which international societal challenges are tackled, boundaries are being crossed and in which the best of universities from across Europe comes together. Utopia? No, this university already exists and Utrecht University is one of the driving forces: CHARM-EU (Challenge-driven, Accessible, Research-Based and Mobile European University). The first students are about to finish their master’s programmes.
Comments / 0