Pleasant Hill man charged in fatal drive-by shooting in Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Pleasant Hill man on murder charges stemming from a drive-by shooting last month. The shooting happened on Nov. 4 in the 800 block of 81st Avenue in East Oakland. Investigators said when officer arrived, they located the victim, later identified as Keison Lee, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
2 shot, critically injured in daytime attack at Castro Valley apartment, sheriff says
Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Two people shot at Castro Valley apartment complex
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4 News. The shooting occurred at 9:18 a.m. on the 2400 block of Center Street. Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting, according to a social post from the […]
Suspect arrested in Oakland drive-by murder of Keison Lee
OAKLAND -- A 34-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in the Nov. 4 drive-by slaying of Keison Lee in a neighborhood near the Oakland Coliseum.Oakland police said Darious Smith has been arrested and was being held in Santa Rita on special circumstance drive-by murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon and other charges. He was being held without bail.The charges are related to a shooting that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the 800 block of 81st Avenue, just after 3:00 p.m. When officers arrived at the shooting scene, they located a victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to Lee until paramedics arrived.Lee was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Homicide investigators took over the investigation and developed evidence pointing to Smith as the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.
Richmond police patrol activity report: Dec. 9-11
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 512 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Police seek suspect who kicked woman in stomach on Muni bus
San Francisco police on Wednesday released images and sought the public's help to identity a man who kicked a 79-year-old woman in the stomach on a Muni bus in the Japantown area. Officers were called just after 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department reported. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.
Woman surrenders after alleged kidnapping and 12-hour standoff with police
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman surrendered after a 12-hour standoff with police over a kidnapping on Tuesday, according to the San Bruno Police Department. The incident took place on the 100 block of Portola Way just before 1 a.m. SBPD dispatch received a report of a male victim in distress in the area, […]
San Bruno police release video of shootout at Camino Plaza, 3 arrested
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Nov. 26, the San Bruno Police Department announced Tuesday. Police also released surveillance video of the shootout, which you can see above. Police responded to the 700 block of Kains Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of […]
Deadly weekend shooting in East Oakland marks city's 115th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND – A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Oakland in the city latest homicide, police said Monday. The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of East 16th Street, near Seminary Avenue and International Boulevard. Police went to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted officers, who found the man with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooting marks the city's 115th homicide this year. That compares with 130 at the same time last year, according to police. Officers have made no arrests in the shooting, police said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
19-year-old arrested in Pinole bowling alley shooting
PINOLE – Nearly nine months after two people were wounded in a shooting outside a Pinole bowling alley, authorities have announced an arrest in the case.Pinole Police said Tuesday that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sirjantz Moliga, was located in Hayward on Monday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. Moliga was taken into custody and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.Police said Moliga is connected with a March 27 shooting outside the Pinole Valley Lanes on the 1500 block of Pinole Valley Road.Detectives said at the time, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people inside the bowling alley. The dispute continued into the parking lot, where the suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims and several cars.The victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.According to jail records, Moliga is being held on $900,000 bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured woman in Novato
NOVATO – Police in Novato arrested a man on Monday suspected of a pedestrian hit-and-run.At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Novato Police responded to a call about an injured woman lying on the sidewalk on Main Gait Road, east of the parking lot entrance to the Hamilton SMART Train Station. The 19-year-old woman had been walking and was struck by a vehicle and the driver had fled the scene, police said. She was taken to a trauma center with moderate injuries. Officers used surveillance footage to close in on a silver, four-door sedan with damage to the passenger side of it, including a damaged mirror. On Monday morning, a Novato officer was patrolling South Palm Drive in the Hamilton area and spotted a silver Lexus sedan with damaged that matched that of the car seen on video, police allege. Robert Almond Lombardi, 74, was identified as the suspect. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said. During his arrest, officers allege that they located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Lombardi's person, which were also added to his booking log.
San Leandro wrong-way, hit-and-run kills 31-year-old woman on her way to work
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) -- A 31-year-old woman who took an Uber to work died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.
Suspected Alameda High campus intruder charged with child molestation, battery
ALAMEDA – A man arrested following a breach of the Alameda High School campus last week is facing multiple charges, including child molestation and battery, prosecutors said.On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against 27-year-old Hoan Hong Troung, in connection with the December 6 incident. Along with the above charges, Troung was charged with possession of a razor blade and box cutter on school grounds. Prosecutors allege Troung entered the campus and approached several students in a hallway and in a classroom, where he attempted to remove a student's facemask without consent, asked to kiss a...
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-agency operation nabs three suspected in San Bruno gang ambush
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday. On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched...
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
16-year-old Oakland boy’s killer remains at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022. A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teen slain in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A teen was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
Police at the scene of San Jose’s 64th traffic fatality of 2022
SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are on the scene of the city’s 64th traffic fatality of the year, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police tweeted at 3:15 a.m. that the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree near East Capitol Expressway and […]
