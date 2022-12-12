Read full article on original website
Related
The FINDHR project for the responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies is underway
An interdisciplinary consortium of universities and companies, coordinated by UPF, seeks to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence algorithms in companies’ search and recruitment processes. The presence of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies is increasing in all data-intensive processes. Such automation is not without errors, irresponsible uses, or ethical...
Better understand the effects of human activities on aquatic ecosystems
As we are constantly reminded, intensive human land use is increasingly threatening aquatic ecosystems and endangering resources such as drinking water. This situation requires a better understanding of the impacts of human activity on aquatic environments so that they can be better protected. This is the task to which the Canada Research Chair on Ecosystem Exchange, recently obtained by the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), will be dedicated.
40 million euros for research on innovative technologies in nine new Perspectief programmes
Nine consortia of researchers, companies, government bodies, and societal organisations have been awarded a total of almost 40 million euros to develop technological innovations targeting societal challenges. TU Delft is leader in three awarded consortia and participates in three other consortia, related to our societal themes Resilient Cities & Mobility, Health & Care and Climate & Energy.
How do people view and justify inequalities in society?
A project led by Simone M. Schneider, a professor with the Department of Political and Social Sciences at UPF, funded by an ERC Starting Grant of 1.5 million euros, analyses the impact of public institutions on social perceptions and the formation of preferences. Increasing economic inequality in countries around the...
A new era of weather forecasting begins
The Meteosat Third Generation Imager satellite, set to revolutionise short-term weather forecasting in Europe, lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket at 21:30 CET (17:30 local time in Kourou) on 13 December from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The satellite separated from the rocket 34 minutes later and then Malindi ground station in Kenya received the signal from MTG-I1, indicating the satellite is in good health.
Upcoming Seminar: Adoption of Digital Technologies and Skills in Greater Manchester
Mabel Sánchez Barrioluengo and Silvia Massini are hosting an online seminar based on the adoption of Digital Technologies and Skills in Greater Manchester, work in collaboration with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Join Manchester Institute of Innovation Research and Work and Equalities Institute for an online discussion on...
Humans and nature: The distance is growing
Meta-analysis of scientific literature shows decline of interactions with nature due to growing urbanisation, but systematic studies are rare. Humans are living further and further away from nature, leading to a decline in the number of our interactions with nature. This is the finding of a meta-study conducted by a Franco-German research team at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), Leipzig University and the Theoretical and Experimental Ecology Station (SETE - CNRS). The researchers highlight that human experience of nature is crucial for developing pro-environmental behaviour and thus facing the global environmental crisis. The study has been published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment.
RADIOBLOCKS: New European consortium to develop next generation technologies for radio astronomy infrastructure
The RADIOBLOCKS project, coordinated by JIV-ERIC and including major European research infrastructures for radio astronomy, together with partners from industry and academia, has been granted 10 million euros by the European Commission to develop ’common building blocks’ for technological solutions beyond state-of-the-art, that will enable a broad range of new science and enhance European scientific competitiveness.
Transform MedEd 2022 calls for more evidence-based medical education
Experts from 50 institutions across the globe came together in London to explore how Imperial and its partners are transforming medical education. Imperial recently hosted the global Transform MedEd conference in collaboration with Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. "Universities are always changing and evolving... It’s exactly the...
Mozambican NGOs trained in intervention mapping
In 2022 Mundo implemented a project in which nine members of staff of Amodefa and Lambda, two Mozambican NGOs active in the field of sexual health and reproductive rights were trained in intervention mapping. Their staff were trained by Prof. Rob Ruiter and Prof. Kai Jonas, both of the Faculty of Psychology and Neuroscience at Maastricht. The training was funded by Nuffic in the framework of the Orange Knowledge Programme.
Sydney students chosen for prestigious scholarship cohort
With 150 scholars, including five University of Sydney students, the 2023 New Colombo Plan (NCP) Scholarship is the largest cohort of scholars to travel to the Indo-Pacific. The prestigious NCP scholarship has selected five University of Sydney students across law, arts and commerce to live, study and intern in the Indo-Pacific region.
UK behind European countries on home upgrades to combat bills and climate crisis
The UK-s efforts to upgrade homes to combat energy bills and climate change are trailing behind European countries, according to a new Imperial paper. UK residents are heading into winter with some of the least efficient houses on the continent, and the authors of the paper say the government could do more to help people.
Decolonize Europe!
Berlin Southern Theory Lecture 2022 on December 15 with author and activist Françoise Vergès on the importance of the "decolonization of Europe" / Joint press release by Freie Universität Berlin and Leibniz Center for Modern Oriental Studies. What do we mean by decolonization? What does it mean...
Top 10 finish students Team Epoch in global competition coding for sustainability
TU Delft Dream Team Epoch has achieved ninth place in their first competition of the year, the CityLearn Challenge. Engaged in a battle with 110 other teams from around the world, including Microsoft, the TU Delft students developed a new AI algorithm that contributes to better and smarter energy systems.
$31 million boost for UQ medical research
Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) have secured more than $31 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to progress life-changing health and medical research. UQ researchers received 31 awards in total from the NHMRC, including 26 awards from the Ideas Grant scheme, 4 grants from...
RNA sponge controls bacterial communication
Researchers from the Cluster of Excellence ,,Balance of the Microverse" and the University of Jena were able to identify an RNA sponge that controls the dynamics of quorum sensing and the associated formation of biofilms in the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Cholerae bacteria do not form the disease-causing biofilm until they reach a certain cell density, which they determine using quorum sensing. The team led by Professor Kai Papenfort published their results in the journal Nature Communications.
Long term collaboration between University of Twente and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (India)
The University of Twente (UT) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (India) committed to a long-term collaboration. In November 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed. The collaboration will be between UT’s ITC Faculty and TNAU. It will entail both education and research related to capacity development, which is the core mission of ITC, on themes like drone technologies, crop monitoring, remote sensing skills and water management.
Astronomers receive ERC Synergy Grant to make colour movies of black holes and build new telescope in Africa
The European Research Council (ERC) has awarded a Synergy Grant, named "BlackHolistic", of 14 million Euro to a team of Dutch, British, Finnish, and Namibian astronomers to make colour movies of black holes. They will build the first ever African millimetre-wave radio telescope in Namibia to achieve their goal. The telescope will take part in the global Event Horizon Telescope network that became famous for making the first image of a black hole. The new grant will help to transform this network from making still images towards making movies and to understand black holes across the entire Universe.
More Precise Treatment
The LOOP Zurich research center combines expertise from ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich and the four university hospitals in Zurich with the aim of developing more personalized therapies. Two new projects supported by The LOOP Zurich target urinary tract infections and obesity respectively. 150 million people worldwide are affected...
’If you really want to learn, ITC is a great place to study’
ITC alumnus, Emma Baah Agyapong (40), fights the consequences of climate change in Ghana as co-founder of the Environment & Agroforestry Foundation (EAF). ’My dream is to expand our foundation to countries outside Ghana, while climate change does not stop at the border.’. This article is originally published in...
