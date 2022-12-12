Read full article on original website
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
Videos show troopers discussing fatal DUI crash involving Las Vegas liquor store CEO
Videos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show troopers investigating and discussing the fatal crash involving the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who police said was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
8newsnow.com
North Las Vegas neighbors of multi-toddler fatal crash ask for more speeding, DUI safety measures along road
The location of a North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers is seemingly a hotspot for speeding and drunk driving, according to neighbors. North Las Vegas neighbors of multi-toddler fatal …. The location of a North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers is seemingly...
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Fox5 KVVU
Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
KTNV
Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police. LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
8newsnow.com
Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds
Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., …. Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by...
Fox5 KVVU
Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
8newsnow.com
Bail set at $15K for former energy department official accused of stealing woman’s luggage at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $15,000 for Sam Brinton, the former Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton is facing a felony grand larceny charge. The bail was agreed on by attorneys representing the Clark County...
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of destroying private property in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property. The suspect is accused of destroying and taking property on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m. near Town Center and Anasazi drives. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective […]
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas nonprofit brings awareness to child safety by providing free car seats
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly crash, which claimed the lives of 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer, is shedding new light on car seat safety for young kids. While North Las Vegas police say the crash itself was likely caused by drunk driving and speeding they say both children were at higher risk because they weren’t buckled in correctly.
Fox5 KVVU
Surveillance captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed near Mountains Edge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors said a routine delivery drop-off took a scary turn for one driver when dropping off a package in the Mountains Edge community and it was all caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. “From there you can see two young folks and cock the...
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
Court TV
Emails from Rob Telles may show motive for Jeff German’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are emerging in the case of murdered Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. Those details are contained in emails to and from German’s accused killer — former Clark County public administrator Rob Telles — in the hours before and after the elected official allegedly stabbed German.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
81-year-old double-amputee veteran recovers from alleged caregiver fraud
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A double-amputee veteran, once on the brink of homelessness just two weeks ago after his caregiver allegedly stole thousands of dollars from him, has found new shelter for now. 8 News Now exclusively brought viewers the story of Richard Romano in November: an 81-year-old veteran who was evicted from the apartment […]
