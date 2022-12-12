ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Three injured following six-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road in east Las Vegas, according to Metro police. LVMPD has confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the collision, which has shut down the intersection of Lamb and Bonanza in all directions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds

Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., …. Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Tracking the last drink: Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink. The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas nonprofit brings awareness to child safety by providing free car seats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A deadly crash, which claimed the lives of 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer, is shedding new light on car seat safety for young kids. While North Las Vegas police say the crash itself was likely caused by drunk driving and speeding they say both children were at higher risk because they weren’t buckled in correctly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Court TV

Emails from Rob Telles may show motive for Jeff German’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are emerging in the case of murdered Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. Those details are contained in emails to and from German’s accused killer — former Clark County public administrator Rob Telles — in the hours before and after the elected official allegedly stabbed German.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Northeast valley intersection reopens after 6-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving six vehicles closed a major northeast Las Vegas valley intersection Wednesday morning and sent three people to the hospital. Las Vegas Metro police said the injured people had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of Lamb reopened...
LAS VEGAS, NV

