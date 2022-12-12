ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fewer laboratory animals needed for research on heart failure

Research into the development of heart failure cannot yet be done without animal testing. But thanks to improved techniques, half as many animals are now needed to study the metabolism of heart cells in the development of heart failure. For her work to reduce the number of laboratory animals, Agnieszka Brouns-Strzelecka, a technician at the Department of Genetics and Cell Biology, received the ’Alternatives to Animal Testing’ award. The prize was awarded by the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify differences in spontaneous brain activity in people with Down syndrome

Researchers of the Faculty of Psychology, the Institute of Neurosciences (UBNeuro) and the Institute of Complex Systems (UBICS) of the University of Barcelona have identified, using functional magnetic resonance techniques, differences in the spontaneous activity of the brain in a resting state in people with Down syndrome (DS) compared to the general population. Also, these variations could be related to cognitive skills.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Yana Bostongirl

The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease

The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
scitechdaily.com

One Million Times Faster Than Current Technology: New Optical Computing Approach Offers Ultrafast Processing

Processing devices based on polarized light run one million times faster than current technology. Logic gates are the basic building blocks of computer processors. Conventional logic gates are electronic, working by shuffling around electrons. However, researchers have been developing light-based optical logic gates to meet the data processing and transfer demands of next-generation computing. Aalto University scientists developed new optical chirality logic gates that operate about a million times faster than existing technologies, offering ultrafast processing speeds.

