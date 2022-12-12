Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
Fewer laboratory animals needed for research on heart failure
Research into the development of heart failure cannot yet be done without animal testing. But thanks to improved techniques, half as many animals are now needed to study the metabolism of heart cells in the development of heart failure. For her work to reduce the number of laboratory animals, Agnieszka Brouns-Strzelecka, a technician at the Department of Genetics and Cell Biology, received the ’Alternatives to Animal Testing’ award. The prize was awarded by the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
Researchers identify differences in spontaneous brain activity in people with Down syndrome
Researchers of the Faculty of Psychology, the Institute of Neurosciences (UBNeuro) and the Institute of Complex Systems (UBICS) of the University of Barcelona have identified, using functional magnetic resonance techniques, differences in the spontaneous activity of the brain in a resting state in people with Down syndrome (DS) compared to the general population. Also, these variations could be related to cognitive skills.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
The 2000-year-old mummy of Lady Dai was so well-preserved that scientists could tell her blood type
Mummy of Lady DaiPhoto byHuangdan2060; Public Domain Image. Xin Zhui or Lady Dai (217 BC to 168 or 169 BC) was a wealthy Chinese noblewoman whose husband was the Chancellor of the Hangsha Kingdom during the Western Han Dynasty in ancient China.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
93-million-year-old Crocodile Found With A Baby Dinosaur in its Stomach
A 93-million-old crocodile has been discovered by scientists with a young dinosaur in its belly. The reptile, which has been dubbed ‘Confractosuchus Sauroktonos’ or ‘broken crocodile dinosaur killer’ was 35% preserved, including its frightful teeth and a near-complete skull.
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
Pendants From Stone Age Graves Revealed to Be Made of a Gruesome Material
Several small, slender pendants uncovered from Stone Age graves on an island in a Russian lake more than 80 years ago have been reimagined after archaeologists reanalyzed the finds using chemical fingerprinting techniques. "To our surprise, the raw material of some of the specimens turned out to be human bone,"...
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
One Million Times Faster Than Current Technology: New Optical Computing Approach Offers Ultrafast Processing
Processing devices based on polarized light run one million times faster than current technology. Logic gates are the basic building blocks of computer processors. Conventional logic gates are electronic, working by shuffling around electrons. However, researchers have been developing light-based optical logic gates to meet the data processing and transfer demands of next-generation computing. Aalto University scientists developed new optical chirality logic gates that operate about a million times faster than existing technologies, offering ultrafast processing speeds.
