Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
myscience.org
Manchester AI Fun team attends NeurIPS conference
With The University of Manchester’s strategic investment in fundamental AI research and translation, its strengths in AI fundamental (AI Fun) research are growing. And AI Fun academics in Manchester’s Department of Computer Science and Department of Physics and Astronomy recently made a notable presence at the NeurIPS Conference 2022 in New Orleans, USA.
Comments / 0