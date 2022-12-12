Read full article on original website
Wreaths Across America Ceremonies This Saturday
This Saturday, several Northern Nevada cemeteries will be participating in the Wreaths Across America event, a wreath-laying ceremony that honors veterans all over the county. The Nevada Veteran's Coalition has been involved with the ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley since 2007. It's a tradition the whole community embraces every year.
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
Food Network winner hosting Christmas cookie sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the busy season for Gardnerville’s Roberta Cota-Montgomery, who is preparing for a pop-up Christmas cookie sale this weekend. “I plan to make 60 dozen cookies,” said Cota-Montgomery. She is renown for her artistic decorating, which won her the Christmas Cookie Challenge last...
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
Reno's NAMI Offers Mental Health Support During the Holidays
Staying merry and bright isn't always easy during the holidays. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Nevada says it sees an increase in calls for mental health help this time of year. “We all build up these holidays to be a really big deal, and for other people, that’s...
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Now Offers Pediatric Inpatient Care
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center has opened a new pediatric inpatient care unit. The opening comes amid of a rise of area RSV cases. The care unit can treat common pediatric conditions such as respiratory distress, dehydration, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal concerns, infections, pain, and more. The pediatric unit is located...
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
DCSO to offer crime fighting classes to seniors
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be offering crime fighting programs and info to senior citizens of Douglas County. From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will provide crime-fighting educational programs and information.
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
Fundraiser to be held Dec.19 for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire Protection...
South Lake Tahoe selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe City Council has selected its next Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. Former Mayor Pro Tem Cristi Creegan became mayor and Council Member Cody Bass became Mayor Pro Tem in a 4-1 vote conducted by the City Council. Creegan was first...
Douglas County opens warming shelter overnight for people affected by power outage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The recent winter storm has left some areas in Douglas County without power, and to help the affected residents, the county opened up a warming shelter Monday night. The warming shelter is located at the Douglas County Kahle Community and...
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares her one of a kind handmade designs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherill Carlin is the face and hands of The Purple Ewe, an online store from which she sells her handmade creations. From blankets to scarves to clothing to everything in between, there’s not much she can’t do with some yarn and needles. She stopped...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Announces Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Douglas County Triad, proudly announces the senior citizen’s law enforcement academy. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. The Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will be held over the course of one week, starting Monday, January...
Carson school board to provide update on Family Life Committee
Tuesday’s Carson City School District Board of Trustees meeting provides a full evening of discussion, including an annual report from the Family Life Advisory Committee for the 2021-22 school year and its selection of a parent representative and possible action on the amended budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
