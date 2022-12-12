Read full article on original website
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl had been arrested multiple times before: prosecutors
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend in the neck in Harlem allegedly fought with her over a call she got from another man, prosecutors said Tuesday night. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, and Saniyah Lawrence were in an acquaintance’s apartment before the girl’s death on Sunday, officials said. Crumbley took Lawrence’s […]
bkreader.com
Brownsville Father Arraigned in Death of 23-Month-Old Daughter
The father of an infant who died on the eve of her second birthday is facing a string of charges in Brooklyn’s Supreme Court. “A precious and innocent child was fatally injured, allegedly at the hands of the person responsible for nurturing and protecting her,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
Police: Mom Caught Shoplifting At Bergen Walmart Deliberately Drop-Kicks Baby, Shows No Remorse
A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody, then showed no remorse afterward, authorities said. It's difficult to comprehend -- and even harder to stomach -- if you’ve seen the video, which captured the assault at the...
Final gang member pleads guilty in Bronx ‘Justice for Junior’ case
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In the closing chapter of the “Junior” case, a final gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree in connection with the brutal 2018 stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. Danel Fernandez, now 25, was identified on video dragging “Junior”–just 15 years old—out of a Bathgate Avenue bodega, […]
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Man sentenced in stabbing death of Army vet in Harlem
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of an Army veteran in Harlem, officials said. Christopher Saunders was convicted of two counts of gang assault in the first degree in connection with the death of 35-year-old Hason Correa, authorities […]
Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days
After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
Brooklyn man sentenced to 21 years for fatally shooting 15-year-old in head
A 23-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Tuesday for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
Man fatally punched in Queens suffered broken bones, bleeding to brain: courts documents
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man accused of manslaughter allegedly said he hoped the 60-year-old victim would die, according to court papers. Danny Quiles, 52, was arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 death of Arthur Fleschner. Quiles allegedly repeatedly punched Fleschner in the head on Dec. 4, then fled the scnee. Fleschner was found […]
NBC New York
DA: NYC Man Accused of Killing 3; Grandma, Aunt With Special Needs Among Victims
A 22-year-old Queens man was arraigned on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbings of his grandmother and two aunts that took place last month, the local district attorney said Monday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the eight-count indictment against Jabari Burrell who is charged with three counts...
Bronx shootout that left four wounded sparked by $20 drug debt, started with a punch and slap
A Bronx shootout that left four people wounded, one critically, was sparked by a $20 drug debt and started with a punch and a slap, a police source said Wednesday. The gunfight erupted outside the Mott Haven Houses on E. 141st St. near Willis Ave. in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m. Monday, cops said. The mayhem began when a 39-year-old woman approached a homeless man who had borrowed money from ...
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
NYPD officers accused of driving cruisers into Brooklyn protesters in 2020 face trial today
NYPD officers arrest a protester in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on June 4th, 2020. The administrative trial could result in lost vacation days or termination. [ more › ]
NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Man Indicted For Pistol-Whipping Vendor, Punching NYPD Officer After Getting Kicked Out of Dave & Busters
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg today announced the indictment of BRIAN MELECIO, 24, for pistol-whipping a street vendor with a loaded gun and punching an NYPD officer after being kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster’s. MELECIO is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.[[1]]
NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops
A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday. Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said. Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said. Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said. Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
Man accused of fatally punching man, 60, during a fight in Brooklyn
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died a few days after he was punched during a fight in Brownsville last week, and the suspect has been charged in the attack, police said. Authorities found the victim, Arthur Fleschner, lying on the sidewalk with head trauma at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville on Dec. […]
2-year-old boy, mother pepper-sprayed on NYC subway platform
An innocent 2-year-old boy and his mother were hospitalized Wednesday after they were pepper-sprayed on a Bronx subway platform, police said. The baby and his 30-year-old mom were struck by the pepper spray inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station by a man who was aiming the chemical at two women he was fighting with, according to cops. The man and two women had been arguing on the northbound 2-4-5 train platform when he whipped out the potent spray. After missing his intended targets, and instead hitting the boy and his mother, the man fled on a train, police said. The two women also ran off. The mother and son were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
fox5ny.com
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
