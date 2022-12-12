ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

westportjournal.com

Winter stormcast: Rain, possible flooding but snow unlikely

WESTPORT — As a winter storm that battered the nation’s Plains and upper Midwest with blizzard conditions moves east Thursday, coastal Connecticut is expected to escape the brunt of the onslaught. The storm, forecast to start sweeping across the region Thursday afternoon, is expected to unleash rain and...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

How school districts make snow day decisions

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning. We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing. Those calls are made while most people are...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westportjournal.com

Manna Toast to shut down at year’s end

WESTPORT — Manna Toast, a downtown café whose mission was to inspire “a cultural shift toward plant-based eating,” has announced plans to close at the end of the year. The restaurant, which opened at 29 Church Lane during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, specializes in what was called “non-GMO, sustainable, artisanal, organic, and intentionally sourced from small and family-owned agricultural partners.”
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Saugatuck rezoned, opening door to major redevelopment

WESTPORT — A sweeping rezoning of Saugatuck was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission late Monday. The momentous decision came at the tail end of a five-hour meeting, and after four months of public hearings and work sessions. The approval of a text amendment paves the way for...
SAUGATUCK, MI
WTNH

Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Ansonia gets $6.5 million for Copper and Brass bridge repair

ANSONIA — A single lane access bridge at the former Ansonia Copper and Brass site could be the city's literal link to economic progress, according to Corporation Counsel John Marini. "To enable the revitalization to occur, you have to imagine that there's going to be the need for all...
ANSONIA, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations

It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments

A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’

The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
DANBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Staples cites seven ‘Students of the Month’ for December

WESTPORT — Seven “Students of the Month” have been selected at Staples High School for December. They are: seniors Zoe Webster and Mia Vindiola, junior Andrew Cerrito, sophomores Ethen Perry and Kensley Laguerre, and freshmen Benjamin Barger and Annabelle Katz. The students, nominated by teachers, are recognized...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
WATERBURY, CT

