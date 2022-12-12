Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Winter stormcast: Rain, possible flooding but snow unlikely
WESTPORT — As a winter storm that battered the nation’s Plains and upper Midwest with blizzard conditions moves east Thursday, coastal Connecticut is expected to escape the brunt of the onslaught. The storm, forecast to start sweeping across the region Thursday afternoon, is expected to unleash rain and...
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
Cold, windy Wednesday before possible wintry mix moves in Thursday
For Wednesday, it will be sunny, windy and cold with highs in the upper-30s, and wind chills will be in the upper-20s.
Westchester shelter prepares for influx of people as temperatures dip below freezing
Lifting Up Westchester Men's Shelter in White Plains takes in anyone who needs the help during a code blue.
Eyewitness News
How school districts make snow day decisions
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning. We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing. Those calls are made while most people are...
westportjournal.com
Manna Toast to shut down at year’s end
WESTPORT — Manna Toast, a downtown café whose mission was to inspire “a cultural shift toward plant-based eating,” has announced plans to close at the end of the year. The restaurant, which opened at 29 Church Lane during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, specializes in what was called “non-GMO, sustainable, artisanal, organic, and intentionally sourced from small and family-owned agricultural partners.”
westportjournal.com
Saugatuck rezoned, opening door to major redevelopment
WESTPORT — A sweeping rezoning of Saugatuck was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission late Monday. The momentous decision came at the tail end of a five-hour meeting, and after four months of public hearings and work sessions. The approval of a text amendment paves the way for...
Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
trumbulltimes.com
Ansonia gets $6.5 million for Copper and Brass bridge repair
ANSONIA — A single lane access bridge at the former Ansonia Copper and Brass site could be the city's literal link to economic progress, according to Corporation Counsel John Marini. "To enable the revitalization to occur, you have to imagine that there's going to be the need for all...
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations
It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Ground Broken On 398 New Apartments
A dozen New York City-based developers, investors, and local city officials dug in and tossed ceremonial shovels full of dirt — as a team of hard-hatted construction workers behind them continued transforming a 13-acre former contaminated industrial site into 398 new places to live. That was the scene Wednesday...
Danbury Mayor: Seasoned Police Hires Will Give the City ‘A Leg Up’
The Danbury Police Department recently hired 9 new police officers. "New" probably isn't the right way to describe them, they are "lateral transfers" meaning they were police officers elsewhere. The hires are not just getting attention here in the Hat City, but also in the Big City. According to the NY Post, 6 of the 9 officers are former NYPD officers who are leaving a department where "morale is horrible."
Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more
Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
westportjournal.com
Staples cites seven ‘Students of the Month’ for December
WESTPORT — Seven “Students of the Month” have been selected at Staples High School for December. They are: seniors Zoe Webster and Mia Vindiola, junior Andrew Cerrito, sophomores Ethen Perry and Kensley Laguerre, and freshmen Benjamin Barger and Annabelle Katz. The students, nominated by teachers, are recognized...
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
