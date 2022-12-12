ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Valley LGBTQ+ activist invited to DC for historic bill signing

By Mederios Babb
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A valley gay rights activist and her partner were invited to the White House this week for a historic bill signing.

Robin McGehee and her partner Karen are in Riverside Sunday but Monday they will fly to DC for the Respect for Marriage Act signing on Tuesday.

The Respect for Marriage Act repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and requires that all state and federal governments recognize a couple’s marriage; even if that couple was married in a different state.

Now Robin’s life comes full circle after she was invited to witness the act being signed into law.

“It is surreal, just to be able to walk to the gates and say I was chained to these gates, pulled off by capitol police, and know that we can be welcomed guests; that is a beautiful thing.”

The act has passed the senate and house and once signed, will go into law on Tuesday. However, if the Supreme Court overturns the case that protects same-sex marriage, the legality of the unions would be up to the states.

