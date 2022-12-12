Springfield Announces Winners for Utility Box Art Wrap Project

photo from City of Springfield

The City of Springfield is excited to announce the winners of the utility box art wrap contest.

Over 30 local artists responded to the call for designs to turn ordinary spaces into community landmarks and public works of art. The city narrowed the submissions down to 14 finalists and the public voted on their favorite designs.

One youth, Melissa Galvez Gonzalez, and one adult, Chay Bigger, were selected and their designs will be reproduced as a vinyl wrap and displayed on utility boxes throughout the city.

Due to weather conditions, the utility boxes will be wrapped in the spring of 2023. Stay tuned for more information about future community art projects.