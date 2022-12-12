Chargers Put Together Complete Performance Against Dolphins in Must-Have Game

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers, with their back up against the wall, turned in their most complete performance of the season en route to a 23-17 win over the Dolphins Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Entering the game with a 6-6 record, each game moving forward sits in must-win territory for the Chargers. And despite injuries overtaking a large part of the defensive unit, they answered the call accordingly with many of their backups thrusted into starting roles, paired with a masterful performance by quarterback Justin Herbert.

“It was an incredible team win for us," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said following the win. "You just saw the confidence that our guys were playing with, how hard we played tonight — that’s what I’m really proud of, how hard we played and how connected we were.

"I felt like, defensively, we just answered all of the challenges in the game that we had to face. Obviously, they’re having a tremendous year, offensively. They have a lot of weapons. We’re down a ton of guys. The way that our guys competed out there, you saw the competitiveness within our program, guys trying to prove themselves and showcase themselves to the league."

The Chargers defense were without six starters in total. Joey Bosa, Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, J.C. Jackson, Bryce Callahan and Derwin James were all unavailable in Week 14 as a result of injury.

That meant the depth of the defense would be tested against the Dolphins' high octane offense. Miami wasted no time targeting their speedy weapon, Tyreek Hill, attempting a chunk play on the first play of the game in which Alohi Gilman logged a pass breakup.

A quick start by the Chargers seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game. They forced the Dolphins to punt on four of their five drives in the first half. Staley's defense clamped down on Hill and Jaylen Waddle quite well by many accounts. The Dolphins only momentum of the game stemmed from a 60-yard touchdown grab by Hill and an oddly result of a fumble scoop-and-score that went 54 yards.

Gilman, who received the start at safety in place of James, said their focus was pressing the Dolphins' pass-catchers at the line of scrimmage.

"We just wanted to get on them. I think a lot of guys, when they play them, they play them a little softer, top-down," Gilman said. "But for us, we were trying to be aggressive with them because they got gas and speed. We wanted to be aggressive. Make them feel that pressure because it's easier for them when you just sit back and they're able to dink and dunk."

Staley emphasized to his team throughout the week getting physical with the Dolphins' wide receivers to limit them from getting into the open field by running away from the coverage with their blazing speed.

The Chargers were successful in doing so as Tua Tagovailoa was able to convert just 10 completed passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. In totality, the Chargers held Miami to 219 total yards, compared to the 432 yards of output from Herbert and the Chargers offense.

“When you let fast guys run down the field — with as fast as they are — and you let them run through zones with no one around, then it’s going to turn into a track meet. Guess what, you’re not as fast as they are. No one is," Staley said of Hill and Waddle. "That’s why you see them do to people what they do because they’re really, really good. If you want a chance, you have to get closer to them.”

Offensively, it was the first full game with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the field together. And in doing so, it lead to encouraging results.

The combination of Allen and Williams produced 18 receptions for 208 yards and one touchdown. Williams, who led the team with 116 yards in his return to play, said after the game that he felt comfortable getting back into the swing of things following his ankle injury. Williams added that he experienced minimal tightness in his ankle towards the end of the game, but it didn't appear to not be anything worrisome.

His biggest play of the game went for 55 yards down the sideline, marking the longest grab he's hauled in this season.

"Press coverage, one-on-one," Williams said of the coverage on his chunk play. "Justin gave me an opportunity to make a play. I love those type of situations, one-on-one, like the ball was mine, so I was able to make a play."

Herbert got off to a strong start, completing a career-high 24 passes in the first half, and continued his heavy passing output the rest of the night. He completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown. Herbert converted third downs at a 50 percent clip, going 9-of-18.

“I thought we saw signs of it today," Herbert said when asked if they're close to playing their best football. "From all three phases, there were a lot of good things on offense, defense and special teams. Definitely some things to clean up and we’ll get to that tomorrow. We’ll watch the film, and we’ll get better from that, but saw a lot of good, positive signs today.”

The Chargers improve to a 7-6 record with four games left on the regular season schedule. Next Sunday, they'll host a Titans team, who's riding a three-game losing streak.

As the Chargers keep their pursuit for the playoffs alive, Herbert says they're going to remain approaching it one day at a time.

“We have to keep going. If we want to get to where we want to go, it starts tomorrow," he said. "It starts with watching the film, fixing our mistakes. I think there is a lot of football left to be played. We’re going to get some guys healthy, get some guys back. We just have to keep rolling.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.