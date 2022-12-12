Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kidsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Tapas bar headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Duluth wins tri-meet with Mill Creek, Collins Hill
Duluth’s swimming and diving team swept a close tri-meet with Mill Creek and Collins Hill last weekend. Duluth defeated Mill Creek for the first time with 247 points to Mill Creek’s 240. Collins Hill was third at 156.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth wins Georgia High School Association eSports state title in League of Legends
CARROLLTON — Duluth’s Purple Team won the Georgia High School Association eSports state championship in League of Legends on Wednesday. It is the third eSports state title for a Gwinnett County Public Schools program after Brookwood won Super Smash Bros and North Gwinnett won League of Legends in the spring 2022 season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Quick start propels North Gwinnett boys past Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett jumped out to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 65-48 win over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday. Blake Seitz (16 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (16 points), Miles Clanton (10 points), Lane Vance (seven assists) and Julian Walker (eight rebounds) led the victory.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Providence Christian football players earn All-Region 8-AA honors
Providence Christian offensive lineman Isaac Cannizarro and defensive lineman Eli Presley were first-team selections on the All-Region 8-AA Football Team. The Storm’s second-team honorees were quarterback Ben Klassen, wide receivers Matt Miller and Devin Long, offensive lineman Simon Peterson, kicker Sully Croker, defensive lineman Reed Riley and linebacker Max Schiefer. The honorable mention list included Providence’s Caleb Lee at wide receiver, Keegan de Mayo at defensive back, Patton Dunahoo at linebacker, Dre Booker at linebacker, Quinton Slaughter at running back, R.J. Cruz at wide receiver and Anthony Oppedisano at offensive line.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates trio of college signees
Duluth celebrated three seniors who are college athletic signees with a ceremony this week. The Wildcats’ Kendall Smiley will play softball for Alabama State, Josiah Satterwhite will play baseball for Truett McConnell and Demarco Ward will play football for Florida State.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports
Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program
Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
accesswdun.com
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
Georgia Football Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Bulldogs' Rival
A Georgia football coach is leaving for a new gig but he won't have to travel far. According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Buster Faulkner, who's an offensive analyst at Georgia, is leaving the program to be Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been in Athens since 2020 and has mainly worked with the quarterbacks.
Monroe Local News
Found: Male puppy off Double Springs Road
This puppy was found off Double Springs Road in Walton County. Do you know who he belongs to? If so, contact Marcie Floyd Tanner at 386-479-9575.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
uga.edu
New weather radar could be a game-changer
The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
Johns Creek approves $350M mixed-use project with Avalon vision
Johns Creek has approved a luxury mixed-use development intended to be the bedrock of the city’s 192-acre Town Center....
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District announces its 2022 Pioneer in Education award winner
The Hall County School District recently announced that Rhonda Samples is its Pioneer in Education for 2022. Pioneer RESA presents the award to individuals who positively impact both students and education. Samples, along with the other 15 recipients were honored on Dec. 9 at The Venue at Cenita, in Cleveland...
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
