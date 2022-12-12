Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location
A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspectors find cockroaches in 2 restaurant kitchens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Golf Digest
The best courses in Scottsdale under $100
Finding a golf course to play in Scottsdale is not difficult. With more than 200 courses in the area, Scottsdale is arguably the preeminent golf destination in the United States. Yet, with soaring demand (the region is among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.), many of the area’s must plays will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
East Valley Tribune
Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years
Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
thefoothillsfocus.com
David Arkenstone celebrates Christmas in the desert
David Arkenstone remembers waking up on Christmas morning as a child in Geneva, Illinois, playing in the snow, making snow angels and sledding. “Winter is beautiful — everything sparkles, the lights on the houses and the trees,” Arkenstone said. “The world is not in the best shape right...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Tribe to supply CAP water to Rio Verde
San Carlos Apache Reservation—The San Carlos Apache Tribe has reached a preliminary, one-year agreement with Dynamite Water Company to provide water for the Rio Verde Foothills community that faces a Jan. 1 deadline to secure a new water source. The tentative agreement calls for the Tribe to lease up...
Phoenix New Times
Gypsy Cup, a Trendy Coffee Cafe in Gilbert, Has Closed After 8 Months
Gypsy Cup, a coffee shop and cafe in Gilbert's Heritage District, welcomed customers into its beautifully decorated space in early May. Now, roughly eight months later, the cafe has closed. The concept initially started in 2017, when owners Linsay and Neil Smith opened a custom coffee trailer. As the business...
Here's Where To Find Arizona's Best Hot Cocoa
Tripping compiled a list of places to get each state's best hot cocoa.
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix
Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Torchy’s brings 'Damn Good Tacos' to Queen Creek with opening of 3rd Arizona location Dec. 14
It's Taco Tuesday, the perfect time to announce the opening of Torchy’s Tacos in Queen Creek. Based in Austin, this craft-casual brand is known for its "Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso." Those attending yesterday's friends and family soft opening in town seem to agree with that...
SignalsAZ
Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art
With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee restaurateurs expanding to 2 cities
Business is bright for the Ahwatukee-based seafood restaurant Chesapeake Bay Bistro. It recently opened a second location in Tempe and plans to open a third operation in San Diego, where co-owners James and Yolanda Brown lived for much of their 39 years of married life before settling in Ahwatukee. The...
beckersdental.com
8 dentists making headlines
A Los Angeles dentist affiliated with Tempe, Ariz-based DSO Gen4 Dental Partners and seven other dentists who have made headlines since Dec. 6:. Three dentists shared with Becker's how financial challenges are affecting dental practices. Three dentists told Becker's what lessons they learned this year. Bill Dorfman, DDS, partnered with...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley
A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
12news.com
Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
Comments / 0