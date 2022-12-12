The Washington Nationals were dead last in team defense until August 15 of this season, and from August 16 forward and the installation of CJ Abrams at shortstop, the entire team was transformed into a Top-10 defense. A lot of the credit goes to players improving their own game like Victor Robles, and Ildemaro Vargas turned in Gold Glove defense at third base. Lane Thomas shifted to right field and was a marked improvement over the poor defense from Juan Soto. But let’s face it, Thomas is no Soto with the bat, and that begs the question of where do you place your position players on paper for the 2023 season without Soto in this lineup?

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 HOURS AGO