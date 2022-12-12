Read full article on original website
The Washington Nationals were dead last in team defense until August 15 of this season, and from August 16 forward and the installation of CJ Abrams at shortstop, the entire team was transformed into a Top-10 defense. A lot of the credit goes to players improving their own game like Victor Robles, and Ildemaro Vargas turned in Gold Glove defense at third base. Lane Thomas shifted to right field and was a marked improvement over the poor defense from Juan Soto. But let’s face it, Thomas is no Soto with the bat, and that begs the question of where do you place your position players on paper for the 2023 season without Soto in this lineup?
The Washington Nationals 2023 starting rotation
The 2023 Washington Nationals starting rotation will look different from the previous season’s version with the addition of free agent Trevor Williams who will join incumbents Patrick Corbin and Josiah Gray in the rotation. The other two spots will get more clarity after general manager Mike Rizzo is finished making offseason acquisitions. You can almost expect the left-handed MacKenzie Gore and Nats’ top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli as pieces of the puzzle.
