Fairmont, WV

WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan

Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jaunita Lou Collins

Jaunita Lou Collins, 82, of Pullman, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Pullman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services today at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro.
PULLMAN, WV
WDTV

Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
JANE LEW, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews battle house fire in Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investment: Doddridge County has cause to celebrate

Doddridge County officials have good reason to celebrate a planned project by Competitive Power Ventures, which appears to have been the result of cooperation among all levels of government and the company. “CPV is pleased to announce the selection of Doddridge County and looks forward to working with its leaders...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Applicants sought for judicial vacancy

CHARLESTON — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

