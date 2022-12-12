Read full article on original website
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan
Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
WDTV
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
Clarksburg information session to be held on new law that will affect veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is sponsoring an informational town hall meeting to explain a new law that could affect thousands of veterans and their families. The Pact Act is a new law that expands healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jaunita Lou Collins
Jaunita Lou Collins, 82, of Pullman, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Pullman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services today at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro.
WDTV
Salvation Army still missing Angel Tree gifts during distribution week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salvation Army asked those who adopted an angel to turn in the gifts by the end of the day on December 13. They had over 100 angels that were missing just days before distribution. It was a busy week for the Salvation Army as many...
WDTV
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
West Virginia law enforcement honored for outstanding service
On Monday, law enforcement officers were honored in Clarksburg for their outstanding work on high-profile criminal cases, including Reta Mayes and Jonathon and Diana Toebbe.
First female assistant dog warden takes the lead in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wendy Neubauer has worked at the Ohio County Animal Shelter for 14 years. Now she’s about to become the assistant dog warden on January 1–the first female to ever hold the position. Neubauer says she will go out on abuse and neglect calls, work with Wheeling Police and the Ohio County […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants County prosecutor, defense attorney in Slow Down program have business links
CHARLESTON — Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and a defense attorney facing ethics charges related to Carr’s dismissal of select misdemeanors in exchange for donations to a troubled Christmas gift program were once law partners. Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber, an attorney with offices...
wajr.com
MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
Crews battle house fire in Marshall County
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investment: Doddridge County has cause to celebrate
Doddridge County officials have good reason to celebrate a planned project by Competitive Power Ventures, which appears to have been the result of cooperation among all levels of government and the company. “CPV is pleased to announce the selection of Doddridge County and looks forward to working with its leaders...
Grieving the loss of a loved one through the holidays
The holidays can be seen as a time to get together with family members and enjoy each other's company but, for those who have lost a family member, the holidays can bring up a lot of stress and emotions.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applicants sought for judicial vacancy
CHARLESTON — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
