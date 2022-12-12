Read full article on original website
Related
GoLocalProv
It’s Time for a Permanent Expansion of the Child Tax Credit - Horowitz
The negative impacts of childhood poverty and related long-term societal costs are well-documented. A child that grows up in a family below the poverty line experiences multiple threats to his or her well-being and, as a result, is much more likely to experience serious mental and physical health challenges and fall behind in school than a child who grows up in a family that has more resources upon which to draw.
Comments / 0