BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Cha-ching! This holiday season, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is reinforcing the unbeatable value T-Mobile customers get by making it rain at a time when Americans need it most. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Un-carrier will be doling out up to $225,000 in money prizes across larger-than-life “ATM” experiences at the Mall of America in Minneapolis and T-Mobile’s Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica and NYC’s Times Square. Everyone who plays will walk away with $22.50, $225 or $2,250 while supplies last — all underscoring the $225 in monthly added value T-Mobile Magenta MAX customers can get with two or more lines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005085/en/ T-Mobile customers with 2+ lines on Magenta MAX can get $225 in extra stuff every month on top of their wireless service. Now, the Un-carrier is giving everyone a chance to feel like a T-Mobile customer at ATMs giving away $22.50, $225 or $2,250 (Photo: Business Wire)

