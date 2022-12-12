Read full article on original website
NPR
SZA, 'Smoking on my Ex Pack'
On "Smoking on my Ex Pack," the belligerent rap moment from SZA's new album, SOS, the singer-songwriter channels lethal bars into a perfect anti-ex anthem. Absent any pining or angst, her rapping is matter of fact, leaving no room for questions, letting you know up top she's that girl. Produced by Vine star turned beat maker Jay Versace, the song's chipmunk soul loop unwinds as SZA talks the kind of talk that might make her TDE labelmates clutch their mics a bit tighter. In 90 seconds, she flexes effortlessly on the dudes falling over themselves in her DMs — she blocked your favorite rapper (she heard "the d*** was wack") and she won't text anyone's favorite athlete back either (no exceptions). She adopts the same detached player persona often deployed by the men in rap, only she's performing from a place of self-preservation: "Them 'ho' accusations weak / Them 'bitch' accusations true / You hatin' from nosebleeds, I wish you well," she raps, finding peace in her continued success. Cocky looks great on her.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Daughter Revealed
Days after Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed to the masses that he just welcomed his 7th child, his newborn daughter’s mother has been identified. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Diddy is listed as the father of baby girl Love Sean Combs, born on Oct. 15, while the mother is listed as Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist who appears to be from Southern California, where the child was born. More from VIBE.comDiddy Reveals Arrival Of Newborn DaughterYung Miami Teases 'Caresha Please' Cancellation For This Hilarious ReasonNick Cannon Reflects On Late Son Zen Amid Recent Hospitalization Tran often goes...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
Keke Palmer, 29, announced her exciting pregnancy news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue Keke Palmer is glowing as she prepares to welcome her first baby. The Nope actress, 29, recently shared a new TikTok where she joyfully dances on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Used Ta Be My Girl" plays in the background. The expecting actress looks radiant as she wears a green form-fitting mini dress with ruched sides with a baby pink hoodie over it, pairing the look with Gucci sneakers. Palmer's...
thesource.com
Key Glock Gives His Mother $44K in Cash to Celebrate Her 44th Birthday
To celebrate his mother’s 44th birthday, Key Glock took his mom to dinner and gave her $44,000 in cash. Glock hit Instagram to highlight the stack he delivered for every trip around the sun. Glock is getting ready to hit the road again. Key Glock, with special guest Big...
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Closes 2022 With Record-Breaking Tour Gross, Amassing Over $435M USD
After being declared Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022, Bad Bunny is continuing to break records as the year comes to a close. The Puerto Rican artist has set the world record for the highest grossing tour in a calendar year, amassing $435.38 million USD across 81 shows. That number...
Janelle Monae Styles Thom Browne Skirt Suit With Socks & Pumps on ‘Today’ Show
Janelle Monáe was sharply suited for her latest appearance on the “Today” show this week. While arriving to the program’s Manhattan studio in New York City on Tuesday morning, The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star suited up in a dapper Thom Browne outfit. Her ensemble featured a white collared shirt and black-and-white striped tie, layered beneath a structural black satin corset. A pleated skirt with the paneled texture featured a below-the-knee hem, creating a revamped take on the skirt suit. A black miniature top hat surrounded by frothy black netting, as well as a matching wool cape-like blazer and clear...
