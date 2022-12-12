ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Microsoft to buy 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYqyW_0jfO1OLv00

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) is to take a 4% equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the exchange operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday.

It is the latest sign of deepening ties between financial services providers and a handful of big global cloud companies such as Microsoft, Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and IBM (IBM.N), which have prompted regulators to scrutinise the ties more closely.

Microsoft has longstanding links with LSEG, but the exchange group's Chief Executive David Schwimmer said that about a year ago they began talks on closer ties.

"It's a long term partnership. In terms of the products we will be building together, I would expect our customers to start to see the benefits of that 18 to 24 months out and we will continue building from there," Schwimmer told Reuters.

Regulators have expressed concern about the over-reliance of financial firms on too few cloud providers, given the disruption this could cause across the sector if a provider went down.

The European Union has just approved a law introducing safeguards on cloud providers in financial services, with Britain set to follow suit.

"You should assume we do not like to surprise our regulators," Schwimmer said, when asked if LSEG has ensured that regulators were on board.

LSEG said the link with Microsoft was a partnership to reap the benefits of "consumption-based pricing", and not a traditional cloud deal.

"We will continue to maintain our multi-cloud strategy and working with other cloud providers," Schwimmer said.

The deal was not about savings by outsourcing activities to the cloud, but about meaningful incremental revenue growth as new products come on stream over time.

"This feels like a key milestone in LSEG's journey towards being information solutions-centric, even if 'meaningful' revenue growth specifics are lacking," analysts at Jefferies said.

As part of the deal, LSEG has made a contractual commitment for minimum cloud-related spend with Microsoft of $2.8 billion over the term of the partnership.

Microsoft said the basis of the partnership will be the digital transformation of LSEG's technology infrastructure and Refinitiv platforms on to the Microsoft Cloud.

"The initial focus will be on delivering interoperability between LSEG Workspace and Microsoft Teams, Excel and PowerPoint with other Microsoft applications and a new version of LSEG’s Workspace," the U.S. company said.

LSEG shares were up 4% in early trade.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion from a Blackstone and Thomson Reuters' consortium, which turned the exchange into the second largest financial data company after Bloomberg LP.

LSEG has made "good progress" on its programme for the delivery of its cloud-based data platform since the completion of its Refinitiv acquisition in January 2021, it said in a statement.

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone (BX.N)/Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Consortium, the exchange operator said.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

Microsoft's purchase is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Insurers shun FTX-linked crypto firms as contagion risk mounts

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Insurers are denying or limiting coverage to clients with exposure to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, leaving digital currency traders and exchanges uninsured for any losses from hacks, theft or lawsuits, several market participants said.
Reuters

Festivity on hold for stocks as rate hikes loom

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Asia's stock markets made a wobbly start to the final full trading week of 2022, with the prospect of interest rates rising further next year taking the edge off festive cheer.
Reuters

McDonald's retains contact with Russian restaurants -new owner

MOSCOW/NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) regularly engages with its successor brand in Russia following its exit from the market earlier this year, communications that are needed to ensure terms of the sale are fulfilled, its new owner told Reuters.
Reuters

'Avatar' sequel opens shy of box office projections

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - "Avatar: The Way of Water," the expensive and long-delayed sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, opened below box office forecasts with an estimated $134 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales.
Reuters

Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources

LONDON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing jets including 190 narrowbody 737 MAX and 30 widebody 787s - part of an historic fleet shake-up roughly split with Boeing’s European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.
Reuters

Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Soccer fans enjoyed an extraordinary final of the World Cup on Sunday as high emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout.
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy