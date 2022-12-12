NJPW reveals full card for World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league finals
Nine matches are set for Wednesday, December 14.
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday's World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event.
As previously announced, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals, and Karl Anderson defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo.
A series of tag bouts, plus a "major announcement" from Minoru Suzuki and Suzuki-gun will fill out the undercard.
The full lineup:
NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals, Wednesday, December 14, 4:30 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World --
- World Tag League Finals: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
- Super Junior Tag League finals: Lio Rush & YOH vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo
- Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga & Master Wato vs. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Titan
- Minoru Suzuki , Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo
- Tiger Mask, Robbie Eagles, Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, TJP & Francesco Akira
- KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)
- EL LINDAMAN & Alex Zayne vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita
