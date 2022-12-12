NJPW reveals full card for World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league finals

Nine matches are set for Wednesday, December 14.

NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday's World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event.

As previously announced, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals, and Karl Anderson defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo.

A series of tag bouts, plus a "major announcement" from Minoru Suzuki and Suzuki-gun will fill out the undercard.

The full lineup:

NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals, Wednesday, December 14, 4:30 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World --