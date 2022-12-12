ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This Day in Bulldog History: December 11th

By Andrew Marden
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KSEE) – On December 11th, 1981, the Fresno State men’s basketball team played its first game in the Bayou Classic in Louisiana.

The Bulldogs beat Ole Miss, 46-44.

There were four teams in the tournament: Southwestern Louisiana (now known as Louisiana-Lafayette), Ole Miss, Pacific and Fresno State.

Rod Higgins scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs past Mississippi in a low-scoring game, played in front of an announced crowd of 7,511. Fresno State improved to 5-0 that season with the win.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

