This Day in Bulldog History: December 11th
LAFAYETTE, La. (KSEE) – On December 11th, 1981, the Fresno State men’s basketball team played its first game in the Bayou Classic in Louisiana.
The Bulldogs beat Ole Miss, 46-44.
There were four teams in the tournament: Southwestern Louisiana (now known as Louisiana-Lafayette), Ole Miss, Pacific and Fresno State.
Rod Higgins scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs past Mississippi in a low-scoring game, played in front of an announced crowd of 7,511. Fresno State improved to 5-0 that season with the win.
