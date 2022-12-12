ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry

Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
SeaSweets Poke Opened Its Third Location in Clackamas

Poke lovers on the eastside of Portland can now get their raw, cubed fish by the pound. SeaSweets, the locally owned, fast-casual restaurant specializing in the dish, has opened its third outlet at 12008 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Its original location began operating at Southeast 31st Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard in 2017. A Beaverton store followed two years later.
Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood is listed on National Register of Historic Places after 6 years of delays

Southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places after six years of delays due to a minority of residents objecting to restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended Eastmoreland become a historic place in February...
A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
