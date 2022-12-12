Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Portland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
opb.org
As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry
Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
WWEEK
SeaSweets Poke Opened Its Third Location in Clackamas
Poke lovers on the eastside of Portland can now get their raw, cubed fish by the pound. SeaSweets, the locally owned, fast-casual restaurant specializing in the dish, has opened its third outlet at 12008 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Its original location began operating at Southeast 31st Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard in 2017. A Beaverton store followed two years later.
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood is listed on National Register of Historic Places after 6 years of delays
Southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places after six years of delays due to a minority of residents objecting to restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended Eastmoreland become a historic place in February...
Fire at former Elk’s Club lodge in Portland draws multiple engines
The building that housed the former Elks Club Lodge was reportedly subject to a fire on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities ensued, as the building was empty at the time, said Portland Fire and Rescue.
WWEEK
Grant Magazine Pens Story About Conduct of Portland Man Who Ran Instagram Account Tracking Oregon Female Student Athletes
Grant High School’s student magazine published a story Monday morning about a man in his late 20s who for years has run an Instagram account and associated website dedicated to photographing and highlighting female high school sports teams—and the female athletes who compete—in Oregon. Grant Magazine writes...
Kohr Explores: Lake Oswego neighborhood spreads holiday cheer
Families can experience the magic of Christmas by visiting Santa's workshop this weekend! Some of 'ol Saint Nick's helpers have last-minute projects in Lake Oswego.
Roseway Theater will be torn down after fire, but its marquee will live on
An Aug. 6 fire collapsed the roof and destroyed the interior of Portland’s Roseway Theater, yet somehow its iconic marquee with its center neon rose survived. On Saturday, that neon rose, along with two neon signs that spell ROSEWAY, were the last pieces salvaged from the burned remains of the 1924-built theater.
KGW
Pedestrian struck and killed in Portland's Piedmont neighborhood
Portland saw 29 fatal crashes involving pedestrians in 2021. According to Portland police, Wednesday's fatal crash means 2022 has matched last year.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Guests are welcome...
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
Salvation Army building hit with graffiti in SW Portland targeted by vandals days later
PORTLAND, Ore — A Salvation Army building in Southwest Portland was tagged with graffiti twice in less than one week. Employees said the vandalism is an ongoing and expensive problem to manage. The Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES) on West Burnside Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue was covered...
alamedahistory.org
A hidden place called Gleneyrie
Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
Prosper Portland lowers its price in sale of decaying Centennial Mills property
Prosper Portland commissioners are set to approve the sale of the 4.4-acre Centennial Mills property in Northwest Portland for $8.25 million — nearly $5 million less than it had initially planned. Portland’s economic development agency plans to unload the waterfront former flour mill to Oregon-based developer MLR Ventures LLC...
KATU.com
Portland Actor Jan Hoag in Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans"
She’s a local actor who gets a lot of national roles, including a part in Steven Spielberg’s latest movie, "The Fabelmans"! Portland’s own Jan Hoag joined us to share more.
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
Comments / 0