ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

By ATTA KENARE, -, Stuart WILLIAMS, Yasin AKGUL, Ozan KOSE
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXZUX_0jfNzJGY00
Majidreza Rahnavard had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife /AFP

Iran on Monday executed a second man in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement.

Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, had been sentenced to death by a court in the city of Mashhad for killing two members of the security forces with a knife, and wounding four other people, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported.

It said he was hanged in public in the city, rather than inside prison.

He was executed just over three weeks after he was arrested in November, rights groups said.

The hanging also came only four days after Mohsen Shekari, also 23, was executed on Thursday on charges of wounding a member of the security forces in the first case of the death penalty being used against a protester.

The executions drew a sharp rebuke from Iran's arch-foe the United States, with State Department spokesman Ned Price saying they "underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people".

Iran calls the protests "riots" and says they have been encouraged by its foreign foes.

Mizan published images of Rahnavard's execution, showing a man with his hands tied behind his back hanging from a rope attached to a crane. The execution took place before dawn and there was no sign that a significant number of people witnessed it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIQLD_0jfNzJGY00
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Istanbul on September 20, 2022 /AFP/File

The director of Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said Rahnavard "was sentenced to death based on coerced confessions after a... show trial".

"The public execution of a young protester, 23 days after his arrest, is another serious crime committed by the Islamic republic's leaders," he told AFP.

- New EU sanctions -

The protests were sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish-Iranian arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

The protests represent the biggest challenge to the regime since the shah's ouster in 1979 and have been met with a crackdown that activists say aims to instil public fear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L99Vb_0jfNzJGY00
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech at Tehran University on Student's Day, December 7, 2022 /Iranian Presidency/AFP/File

EU ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday stepped up sanctions on Iran over the crackdown.

The targets of the new EU sanctions included state broadcaster IRIB, its director and a TV news anchor for airing forced confessions of detainees.

Army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi, the deputy interior minister, and regional commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps were also hit with asset freezes and visa bans.

Iran sought to preempt the EU move by imposing sanctions of its own against the heads of the UK's domestic spy agency and military, along with British and German political figures.

US-based dissident Masih Alinejad charged that "Majidreza Rahnavard's crime was protesting the murder of Mahsa Amini.

"The regime's method of dealing with protests is execution," said Alinejad, adding: "EU, recall your ambassadors."

The office of the UN rights commissioner said it was "appalled" by the news of Rahnavard's execution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PX49y_0jfNzJGY00
Weeks of protest were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini /AFP/File

Reports ahead of the execution had described Rahnavard as a young fitness fanatic and a successful amateur wrestler.

Rights groups including IHR have said images have shown he was beaten in custody and forced into a purported confession broadcast on state media.

The protest monitor social media channel 1500tasvir said his family had been informed of the execution only after it was carried out.

It published pictures of a last meeting between the condemned man and his mother, saying she had left with no idea he was about to die.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he viewed the circumstances surrounding this latest execution as "particularly cruel," and that he, along with the UN Human Rights Office, would seek to prevent any further executions.

- 'Risk of mass execution' -

Iran's use of the death penalty is part of a crackdown that IHR says has seen the security forces kill at least 458 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZytC2_0jfNzJGY00
Women share an umbrella at Enghelab Square in Iran's capital Tehran on December 5, 2022 /AFP/File

According to the UN, at least 14,000 have been arrested.

Iran is already the world's most prolific user of the death penalty after China, Amnesty International says.

Public executions are however highly unusual in the Islamic republic, and one in July was described by IHR as the first in two years.

Prior to the two executions, Iran's judiciary said it had issued death sentences to 11 people in connection with the protests, but campaigners say around a dozen others face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

Amnesty on Saturday warned that the lives of two more young men sentenced to death -- Mahan Sadrat and Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh -- were at imminent risk.

Amiry-Moghaddam warned of "a serious risk of mass execution of protesters" and urged a strong international "response that deters the Islamic republic leaders from more executions".

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iran urged to free top actor who backed protests

Celebrities and rights groups called on Iran on Sunday to free actor Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most prominent figures yet arrested in its three-month crackdown on protests. Several prominent figures -- including other actors and footballers -- have been detained in connection with the protests.
AFP

Iranian protesters in Germany stage hunger strike

A group of Iranians reached the final day of a hunger strike on Friday while camped out in tents outside the Islamic republic's consulate in Frankfurt in support of the protest movement back home. Outside the Islamic republic's Frankfurt consulate, a group of Iranian demonstrators had camped out in tents in the freezing winter weather to show support for the protest movement.
AFP

Brussels urges Belgians to quit Iran over arrest risk

Belgium's government called Sunday for Belgians in Iran to leave the country, mired in a violent crackdown on nationwide protests, because of the risk of arbitrary arrest and imprisonment. "All Belgian visitors, including (dual) nationals, are at high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial.
AFP

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Dozens took to the streets Friday in Iran's restive southeast, footage shared by rights groups showed, as a wave of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death entered a fourth month. Protesters in Zahedan, the Sistan-Baluchistan provincial capital, chanted "Death to the dictator", taking aim at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a video shared by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and verified by AFP. Other images from Zahedan show crowds of men, some raising posters with anti-regime slogans, and a group of black-clad women marching down what appears to be a nearby street, also chanting slogans.
AFP

Ecuador leader to visit Biden, seek help fighting cartels

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to discuss security and other issues -- delicately trying to balance his nation's deep interests with both the United States and China. He also applauded Lasso for condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, another issue for the White House talks.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

As Peru unrest ebbs, stranded tourists make way to safety

Protests dwindled in intensity in Peru on Saturday and thousands of tourists trapped in the interior boarded planes to escape unrest as President Dina Boluarte again vowed that she would not step down. Boluarte, the lawyer who assumed the reins of the country December 7 after leftist President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, only to be ousted and thrown in jail, again insisted that she would not bend to protesters and step down.
AFP

North Korea conducts 'final-stage test' for spy satellite: state media

North Korea carried out an "important final-stage test" for the development of a spy satellite, which it will complete by April next year, state media said on Monday. The launches were "an important final-stage test for the development of (a) reconnaissance satellite", a spokesperson with the North's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday. 
AFP

Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

The Twitter accounts of several journalists suspended after Elon Musk accused them of endangering his family were reinstated Saturday, but some said the billionaire owner offered full use of the platform only if they deleted posts about tracking his location. Some of the suspended journalists had reported on the affair, including tweets linking to the suspended @elonjet account, which Musk said amounted to offering "assassination coordinates" against him and his family.
AFP

Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugees envoy

Angelina Jolie announced Friday that she is stepping down from her role as the UNHCR's special envoy after more than 20 years of working with the United Nations' refugee agency. "After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions," Jolie said in a statement.
AFP

US Capitol riot panel to meet, vote on Trump criminal referrals

Wrapping up an 18-month probe into last year's deadly attack on the US Capitol, lawmakers will convene Monday to vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and some of his closest aides. Lawmakers cannot authorize charges themselves but can make recommendations to the Justice Department, which has already appointed a special counsel to look into Trump's role in the Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Tunisia uncertainty after poll snub, calls for president to quit

Tunisia plunged into political uncertainty Sunday after voters overwhelming snubbed elections for a neutered parliament, as the main opposition alliance called on President Kais Saied to "leave immediately". Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, president of the National Salvation Front alliance, said Saied had "lost all legal legitimacy".
AFP

Women lack basics in crisis-hit Lebanon's crowded prisons

Nour is raising her four-month-old daughter in Lebanon's most overpopulated women's prison, struggling to get formula and nappies for her baby as the country's economy lies in tatters. Nour said she and her daughter shared a cell at the Baabda women's prison with another 23 people, including two other babies.
AFP

Tunisians shun vote for powerless new parliament

Tunisians on Saturday overwhelmingly boycotted an election for a new parliament which will have virtually no authority following a power grab by President Kais Saied in the birthplace of the Arab Spring. Analyst Hamza Meddeb said the election was a "formality to complete the political system imposed by Kais Saied and concentrate power in his hands." 
AFP

Wagner chief blames France after parcel attack on Russian in C.Africa

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday urged Moscow to declare France a "sponsor of terrorism" after a parcel bomb wounded a Russian official in the Central African Republic. Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, released a statement after a parcel attack injured the head of a Russian cultural centre, Dmitry Sytyi, in the Central African Republic on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Drones attack Kyiv as Ukraine watches Belarus border

Drones attacked Kyiv early Monday, days after the Ukrainian capital withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the start of Russia's February invasion.  Ukraine has been subjected to frequent and deadly aerial attacks in the 10 months since Russia's invasion in late February.
AFP

Ukraine Jews mark 'Festival of Lights' amid blackouts

War-weary Ukrainian Jews gathered on Sunday for prayer and candle-lighting ceremonies to kick off Hannukah, the so-called Festival of Lights, vowing to overcome blackouts caused by persistent Russian bombardment.  In Independence Square, Volodymir Pankoff, a Ukrainian Jew who turned out for the menorah-lighting ceremony, said it gave him hope for a Ukrainian victory. 
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy