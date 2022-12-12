ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Week’s WEATHER- Where’s The Sun? A White Christmas?

By Clark Shelton
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFNJf_0jfNyoXa00

It’s been like Mordor here for the last week plus in Tennessee. But, at some point today, we hear the sun will make an appearance for a bit! Does this mean the rain is done?? No. It will return Tuesday afternoon.

And with 2 weeks left to go until Christmas…the burning question is: Will there be a white Christmas?

Since 1884 Middle Tennessee has seen 20 plus Christmases with a trace of snow.

A couple of long-range models show at this time a chance of flurries at the very least for Christmas Eve. One thing both models seem to agree on is that it will be a chilly Christmas at this point. We will continue to update as we get closer, but, for those dreaming, cross your fingers.

As for this week: Looking at some sun today, rains with winds returning Tuesday-Wednesday with gusty winds, and then by Thursday, we will see the sun for a few days. But, also, dropping temps back to more seasonal levels. Your final shopping weekend right now looks chilly, but, sunny.

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Weather Wednesday: Radiation fog

East Tennessee can see up to two types of fog, and one of them is "radiation fog." It's partly caused by heat radiating from the ground.
actionnews5.com

Tracking a cold front that will bring heavy rainfall & storms this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Winds will pick up this afternoon with some gusts up to 30 mph. The main threats this evening will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1 to over 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.
MEMPHIS, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennessee: Burgess Falls

One of the most beloved waterfalls in Tennessee resides within Burgess Falls State Park, here in Middle Tennessee. Affectionately Called "The Queen", Burgess Falls is an incredible sight to see. Belonging to a park full of history and adventure just waiting to be explored over and over again!
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
525
Followers
3K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy