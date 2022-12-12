The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-12-22
Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet , and how are they all so cute ? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. Obviously, the algorithm knows we want to see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos. Since we’re such givers, we compiled the most amazing dog videos of the week for you to check out and enjoy.
Scroll on, have a laugh, and remember to come back next week for another hilarious installment of the most entertaining pups on social media!
@lovimals I hope he got all the cuddles afterwards (@Sam picard) #dogsoftiktok #dogs #dogtok #husky #huskiesoftiktok #huskylife #ignoreyourdog #dog #cutedog #funnydogvideos #funnydog ♬ original sound – Lovimals
@cute_doglove When your dogs learn to imitate your lameness #doglover #dogsoftiktok #pet #foryou #dog #fyp #funnyvideos ♬ original sound – cute_doglover
@lifeofsterlingnewton It can go on for ages #chaseme #goldens #funnydogsvideo ♬ It’s The Hard Knock Life – Annie Movie
@peta1111 It’s a mad house here #zoomies #funnydog #funnydogvideos #americanbully #americanpocketbully #puppies #puppy ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
@bxrell.tv Poor dog #dog #pets #fail #funny #comedy #doggy #funnyanimalvideos #viral #fyp #pet ♬ original sound – BXRELL
@woofive The eyee #puppy #puppiesoftiktok #puppieslove #funnyvideos #funnypuppy ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music
@penelly.watches.telly wow i rly need a trampoline now!!! Great commercial. #dogsvideo #funnydogs ♬ original sound – Penelly Watches Telly
@billie_and_gus The way he sits kills me #billiethelab #gusthelab #cutedog #fyp #labpuppies #dogsoftiktok #labrador #dogs #yellowlabpuppies #puppycheck #labradorretriever #viraltiktok #puppylove #yellowlabrador #yellowlab #chocolatelabradorpuppy #funnydog #funnydogvideos ♬ Blue Blood – Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-12-22 appeared first on DogTime .
Comments / 0