The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-12-22

By Erica Rivera
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Keep It 100 / Getty Images

Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet , and how are they all so cute ? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. Obviously, the algorithm knows we want to see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos. Since we’re such givers, we compiled the most amazing dog videos of the week for you to check out and enjoy.

Scroll on, have a laugh, and remember to come back next week for another hilarious installment of the most entertaining pups on social media!

The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-12-22 appeared first on DogTime .

Related
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
DALLAS, TX
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Seeing Grandma After 6 Months Apart Is Beautiful

Reunions are the best, especially when it's been a while since you've seen your loved one. Perhaps that why this sweet dog's reaction to seeing Grandma after 6 months apart was so special. Well--that, and the way his mom set up the interaction!. @Whiskey__blu is one gorgeous Australian Shepherd and...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
pethelpful.com

14-Year-Old Shelter Dog's Sad Cries Absolutely Break Our Hearts

A dog walking company that works with rescue kennels in Shropshire, UK, recently posted a clip of a resident dog that is severely in need of a loving home. Be prepared for your heart to be shattered into a million pieces. The video, posted by TikTok user @shropshirek9, shows off...
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
