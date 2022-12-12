ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 3 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GHD5_0jfNvbO200
photo from The Ryman

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Multiple Dates

It’s a holiday tradition in Nashville as Vince Gill and Amy Grant host their holiday residency at The Ryman. There are four dates this week with limited tickets available to each show.

Buy tickets here.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYXFt_0jfNvbO200
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, December 14, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel . After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25 th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. For 2022 , TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

Buy tickets here.

Gabe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1ySm_0jfNvbO200
photo from City Winery

Friday, December 16, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Gabe’s songs have been covered by many; Garth Brooks, Parachute, Ben Rector, and Erin McCarley to name a few.  Gabe’s music has also appeared in major films such as The Proposal and TV shows such as Nashville, Grey’s Anatomy, Vampire Diaries, and Parks & Recreation.

Buy tickets here.

Melinda Doolittle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KG3D_0jfNvbO200
photo from Franklin Theater

Friday, December 16, 8 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Franklin local, Melinda Doolittle first captured an audience on American Idol in 2007, now she continues to sway her audience with her compelling voice. Caberet ticket holders will be able to meet Melinda after the show.

Buy tickets here.

Girl Talk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MueYQ_0jfNvbO200
photo from Marathon Music Works

Saturday, December 17, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Girl Talk, Gregg Gillis is known as a music producer for Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick The Architect (from Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA, and Don Q. His style of music is an experimentation of where he creates mash-ups.

Find tickets here.

Zach Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQ5ic_0jfNvbO200
photo from Fisher Center

Saturday, December 17, 7 pm

Fisher Center at Belmont, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

Zach Williams and special guest, Ben Fuller on the I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour! Hear Zach’s Christmas album in its entirety, along with some fan favorites from his recent albums, live this December.

Buy tickets here.

