EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO