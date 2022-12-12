Read full article on original website
KVAL
Eugene city facilities available as warming centers
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers in need of volunteers for Tuesday night
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are short on volunteers for Tuesday night, they are currently in need of volunteers to staff the 'Overnight Crews.'. The warming centers activate Tuesday, December 13, and will be on standby through Saturday night. Hello Egan Volunteers, we are very short on...
KVAL
Cottage Grove warming center activated for December 14
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights (BFN) warming center will be open at First Presbyterian Church located at 216 S. 3rd Street on Wednesday December 14 at 7:00 p.m. for adults who wish to come inside from the cold, according to a press release from BFN.
KVAL
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
KVAL
Cottage Grove 'Beds for Freezing Nights' to activate Tuesday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will activate Tuesday, December 13, the organization announced in a press release. The warming center is located at First Presbyterian Church at 216 South Third Street at the corner of South Third and Adams Avenue. Guests need to...
KDRV
Lincoln Heights neighborhood meets to discuss status of settlement with Roseburg
WEED, Cali -- The people of Lincoln Heights neighborhood had a meeting December 13, 2022 about the status of their settlement with Roseburg. Families met at the 'Son of Italy' with attorney Russell Reiner to discuss when families will be able to rebuild their homes. The Lincoln Heights neighborhood was...
KVAL
Eugene Police 'Holiday Dinner' returns to the Lindholm Center
Bringing some of that holiday cheer. The Eugene Police Department had their "Holiday Dinner" at the Lindholm Center in Eugene earlier today. The first one happened in 2015, but it had to take a few years off because of COVID. Local businesses and groups donated the food, and EPD staff...
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
highway58herald.org
Vehicle hits young pedestrian during Parade of Lights event Saturday evening
By GEORGE CUSTER/Editor — A child was struck Saturday evening in an apparent reckless driving incident in Oakridge. During a stop in the slow procession of City emergency vehicles and other persons who had joined the parade, witnesses saw a dark-colored van pull between the stopped parade vehicles and accelerated toward several children who were helping to distribute candy. All parade vehicles were flashing lights and playing music; obvious evidence of a parade.
KVAL
Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
KVAL
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
KVAL
Santa's reindeer make stop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Santa's reindeers made a little detour to Eugene Sunday afternoon. Dasher and Dancer of Timberview Farms made their way to Coastal Farm and Ranch supply store, giving kids and families some holiday magic with Christmas two weeks away. "Bringing the reindeer out allows kids to get...
9-year-old child struck during Christmas parade in Oakridge
A 9-year-old child from Oakridge was seriously injured when they were hit by a car while passing out candy at the city's Christmas parade on Saturday night, according to officials.
KVAL
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
kezi.com
Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas
EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day. Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive. "Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art...
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
KVAL
Deputies: Driver charged with assault after hitting child with car at Christmas parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — An Oakridge man is charged with assault after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a nine-year-old girl with his vehicle during a Christmas parade. According to LCSO, it happened Saturday, December 10, near the intersection of S. Diamond St. and W. 1st St....
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:20 p.m. the man was southbound on Highway 99 South near Tipton Road just south of Roseburg when he made a left turn toward a residential driveway in front of a northbound pickup. The accident was witnessed by an off-duty Roseburg Community Service Officer.
