Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is spreading its wings wider making Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ) outdated!
Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ), despite being the hottest names in the blockchain industry, have been underperforming for a few days now. Both cryptos have seen significant losses in value. Following the current crypto trend,. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ) have lost millions in a short period of...
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
With Downloads in 186 Countries, the Hit Game “Obey Me!” Is Celebrating Its Third Anniversary With up to 200 Free Nightmare Summons and a Host of Spectacular Events!
OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- “Obey Me!” a game by NTT Solmare Corporation (headquartered in Osaka City and under the direction of president Toshiaki Asahi, hereby shortened to NTT Solmare) has gained a passionate fan base across the globe and will be celebrating the third anniversary of its release this December. To commemorate the occasion, there will be a host of events and promotions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005005/en/ By taking part in both of the Nightmare events, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, you can earn up to 200 free summons! (Graphic: Business Wire)
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
NEWSBTC
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has explained how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain data can lead to a short-term correction in the price. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Despite Price Going Up. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a gap has been forming in the purchasing...
Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event offers holiday deals on Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, and Oculus
Get a cheap Xbox Series S, Oculus Quest 2 bundle, or Switch OLED as part of Walmart's 'Gamer Drop' event
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
NEWSBTC
Binance Sees Largest Bitcoin Withdrawal In Its History, BTC Rally Set To Benefit?
The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance has experienced the most significant Bitcoin withdrawal in its history, per recent data. The company might face a bank run as crypto investors’ confidence continues to decline following the collapse of trading venue FTX and a U.S. investigation into major crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Presale Generate Huge Interest Among Crypto Enthusiasts Providing Strong Competition To Polygon And Litecoin
The core of blockchain technology is a decentralised digital ledger that can be used to store and transfer many types of data. Transactions related to cryptocurrencies, NFT ownership, and smart contracts, including DeFi, can be recorded using blockchain technology. Blockchain is different from any other database because it is not...
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
Android Headlines
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
NEWSBTC
Rocketize Could Be A Better Purchase than Cardano and Avalance As Crypto Investors Turn To Its Presale
Rocketize (JATO) could be the best presale token to buy, as all indications show it could be a bargain when it launches on major crypto exchanges. The majority of crypto enthusiasts have resulted in trying out new projects after their experience thus far in the current year’s market. They...
It's official: Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox
During The Game Awards, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced that in 2023, the ambitious World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 will launch on Xbox
