Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC
Elon Musk puts future as Twitter chief to public vote
Twitter's owner Elon Musk is asking users of the social media platform to vote on his future as its chief executive officer. In a poll to his 122 million followers, he tweeted: "Should I step down as head... I will abide by the results..." The technology tycoon, who also runs...
BBC
Energy discount phishing: Robbed of £25,000 in text scam
Cost of living scams are on the rise, as fraudsters prey on people's anxiety around saving money, experts have told the BBC. Action Fraud says it has received reports of hundreds of different scams about energy support alone. Diane Jones was pottering around the house when she was sent a...
BBC
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
BBC
Dorset egg farmer says 'lack of fairness' in supply chain
An egg farmer has called out a "lack of fairness" in the supply chain as supermarket prices continue to soar. Tim Gelfs, of Weymouth in Dorset, said government intervention was the only way farmers would be able to survive the cost of living crisis. He said farmers needed to be...
BBC
NI facing into a 'homelessness disaster' this Christmas
Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster" this Christmas, a charity has warned. The chief executive of the Simon Community, Jim Dennison, has said that the cost-of-living crisis is making many people unable to afford payments on their homes. He said the charity is also seeing more people sleeping...
BBC
Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
