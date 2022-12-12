ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, IA

Gilbert girls go 1-2, boys lose three during busy week

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago

The Gilbert basketball teams had a busy week from Dec. 5-10.

The Tiger boys and girls teams each played three games. The girls went 1-2 and the boys finished winless.

The Gilbert girls fell at Adel-Desot-Minburn by a 52-41 score on Dec. 6 in Adel, suffered a 59-34 loss at home against North Polk on Friday and won at Mason City in a 56-50 battle Saturday. That gives the team a 4-2 overall record and a 1-2 mark in the Raccoon River Conference.

In the loss to ADM, Mia Kautman went for 15 points and five rebounds and Ella Henningsen had 8 points and seven boards. Raney Kruse chipped in 7 points and four rebounds

Mollie Schnormeier recorded 8 points and four rebounds, Kautman had 7 points and Henningsen and Johnna Rotto 6 points apiece in the loss to North Polk. Sydney Lynch chipped in five assists.

In the win at Mason City, Kautman capped off a big week with 18 points and three assists and Kruse went for 15 points and nine rebounds. Henningsen tacked on 10 points and eight boards and Schnormeier added 8 points, four boards and three assists.

The Gilbert boys dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference after losses to ADM (65-52), North Polk (53-44) and Mason City (57-47).

Alex Ruba finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Owen Kautman had 9 points and Preston Stensland had 8 points and three rebounds against ADM. In the loss to North Polk, Stensland scored 11 points, Kautman again finished with 9, Ruba had 6 points and rebounds apiece and Truman Kuckenberg came up with 8 points off the bench.

Dylan Terry scored 10 points off the bench and Kautman finished with 9 points and three rebounds against Mason City. William Terrones tacked on 6 points and three assists, Will Hawthorne had 6 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Waite had 6 points for the Tigers.

