Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
Sporting News
Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony results, highlights: Sierra Canyon defeat Christ The King in star-studded game
Just over 20 years removed from the legendary high school showdown between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, their sons squared off Monday night in a much-anticipated matchup in Chatsworth, California. There was no shortage of stars in the packed-out building with both LeBron and Carmelo on hand, alongside Scottie Pippen,...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Former NBA Swingman Says The New Orleans Pelicans Use A Machine To Intensify Boos In The Arena
Eddie Johnson accuses the Pelicans of faking fan boos.
Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer
Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers Are 11-16, But Should Be A +. 500 Team
The Lakers should be a +. 500 squad this season. Sadly, they've flopped during crunch time as gracelessly as Stifler's mom's nosedive into the Mediterranean Sea during the waning moments of the White Lotus season finale. After coughing up their latest contest versus the Boston Celtics, the Lakers stand at...
DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul
Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts.
“We got all these clowns on television who have to talk about them every day. It’s a conspiracy” — Charles Barkley on the Los Angeles Lakers’ media mileage
We've got bad news for Barkley, he'll have to talk about the Lakers a lot more.
Lakers Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it feels like the whole NBA world is waiting for a Russell Westbrook trade. In fact, we’ve been waiting for a while. The Lakers have been rumored to be shopping Westbrook for so long that we’ve seen countless proposals come and go. The Pacers were supposed to...
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis could be in line for big night against Celtics
The Boston Celtics will present a lot of matchup problems for the Lakers on Tuesday night, sporting a pair of elite wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and the league’s best offense. But the Lakers have one very big advantage of their own in Anthony Davis that will be the target of tonight’s betting angle.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach
Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers have reportedly ‘inquired’ with Wizards about Kyle Kuzma
There’s nothing the Lakers have liked more in recent years than reuniting with former Lakers. Done largely through free agency, the franchise has welcomed back the likes of Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder after previous tenures with the team. Now, though, it appears they...
silverscreenandroll.com
No one is more upset than Anthony Davis that he missed clutch free throws vs. Celtics
On the brink of as improbable a win as the Lakers have had over the Celtics in some time, Anthony Davis stepped to the line on Tuesday with 28 seconds left and the chance to put the hosts up four points, potentially icing the game. Across the whole season, Davis...
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham admits he could have ‘done a better job’ with timeouts late vs. Celtics
In the wake of the Lakers blowing Tuesday’s contest against the Celtics, there was plenty of regret and second-guessing. Anthony Davis rued on his missed layups that could have potentially sealed the game afterward while Darvin Ham had something else he admitted fault on. In the closing seconds of...
silverscreenandroll.com
NBA announces rebranding of individual awards, three former Lakers honored
The NBA announced widespread changes to their annual individual awards on Tuesday, debuting new trophies along with new names for each respective honor. The highlight of the remodeled awards was The Michael Jordan Trophy for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. The Lakers, though, were well-represented in the host...
