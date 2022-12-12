ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRQcf_0jfNt88k00

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Wranglers Inaugural Season Starts In April

Football fans in the state can look forward to adding another team to cheer for in Oklahoma City. Some new announcements were made Wednesday about the Oklahoma City Wranglers. The Wranglers are part of the United Football League (UFL) and will be playing a spring season from April through July. The temporary stadium will be outside Crossroads Mall, and the first game of the season kicks off on April 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach shares emotional moment with Josh Heupel in 1999 during Leach’s last practice at Oklahoma

Mike Leach had a strong bond with Josh Heupel long before the 2 men coached together in the SEC. It was Leach, then the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, who took a chance on Heupel, then at a junior college in Utah a year removed from an ACL injury that caused him to transfer there in the first place. Under Leach’s tutelage, Heupel had an explosive season in Norman in 1999, throwing for 3,460 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’d go on to finish 2nd in the Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,606 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2000 as the Sooners won the naitonal championship.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: The McCullough brothers choose the Sooners

Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office

Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Norman bakery owner, election audit & Center of the Universe

Norman remembers a bakery owner who died in police custody. (NewsOK) OKC Ward Five council member declines to run for fourth term. (NewsOK) State officials release an audit of the 2022 midterm elections. (NewsOK) State DHS warns of card skimming scam for SNAP recipients. (Tulsa World) Gas prices reach lowest...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Heading to the ‘next level’

Turning lumber into something functional and beautiful is a Next Level Pergolas specialty – and it’s something that has proven a success for the El Reno company. That success has led to word of mouth referrals that mean Next Level is in high demand – and the growth of the firm just this week led to a new mile stone, as the company begins moving into its new office and showroom.
EL RENO, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Thursday

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be cutting the official ribbon at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The experience has been seen by more than 5 million visitors across the country. The exhibit will play on repeat throughout the day in Downtown Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Several school districts delay start due to severe weather in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts. A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday...
WAYNE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy