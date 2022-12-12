ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TotalEnergies, Aramco to build $11 billion petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (Reuters) – French oil giant TotalEnergies said on Thursday it joined forces with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco} to build a new petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia. The project involves an investment of around $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco (62.5%)...
India’s Indegene files for IPO, Carlyle to sell stake

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Carlyle-backed Indian life science technology company Indegene Ltd has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers submitted to the country’s market regulator showed on Thursday. The IPO consists a fresh issue of shares worth 9.5 billion rupees ($114.82 million) and a sale of up to 36.3...
Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

DETROIT (Reuters) – The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s success. As interest rates rose and financial markets gyrated, shares in many EV startups deflated. Rivian Automotive Inc, which...
Mahindra CEO sees U.S. entry for new electric vehicles at least five years away

(Reuters) – Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s oldest automakers, aims to sell its new family of electric SUVs around the globe, but an entry into the U.S. market won’t happen until later in the decade, the chief executive told Reuters. “I don’t see us launching in...
Exclusive-Sri Lanka expects up to $8 billion more in loans, asset restructuring

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka is expecting loans of up to $5 billion next year from multilateral agencies besides a deal with the IMF, the foreign minister told Reuters, adding that the government could raise up to $3 billion through the restructuring of state assets. “Apart from what we...
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Gotion and PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen-backed Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech will partner Thailand’s PTT Group in the production and export of battery modules and packs in Thailand, the company said in a Shenzhen filing on Thursday. Gotion’s Singapore unit will set up a joint venture with PTT for...
TSX futures steady as oil prices recover, Fed worries cap gains

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s resources-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recouped early losses, while a sharp drop in gold kept gains in check after hawkish Federal Reserve commentary. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 6:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT), while...
Exclusive-Microsoft seeks to settle EU antitrust concerns over Teams -sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft is seeking to address European Union antitrust concerns about its business practices prompted by a complaint from Salesforce.com’s workspace messaging app Slack, people familiar with the matter said. Microsoft found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs again last year after Slack alleged that the U.S. software...
China plans to expand domestic demand to spur economy – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, as the economy struggles with COVID and weakening external demand. Chinese policymakers face multiple challenges as an abrupt relaxation of harsh COVID-related curbs usher in a surge of infections,...
Italy wants to bring Telecom Italia’s unit Sparkle under public control, sources say

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government wants to bring Telecom Italia’s (TIM) submarine cable unit Sparkle under public control, three sources close to the matter told Reuters. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration on Thursday has started talks with leading TIM investors Vivendi and state lender Cassa Depositi e...
Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Siemens Healthineers AG and General Electric Co’s healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Medical device maker Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to...
Bank of England delivers 8th and final rate hike of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50%, in its eighth increase this year. The BoE, which is battling double-digit inflation that has unleashed a cost-of-living crisis that is pushing the economy deeper into recession, has raised rates by a combined 325 bps in 2022 alone to their highest since late 2008.
Fed’s Powell says inflation battle not won, more rate hikes coming

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period. The central bank raised interest rates by...
Putin says Russian GDP to fall 2.5% in 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with officials on Thursday that Russia’s GDP was expected to fall 2.5% in 2022.

