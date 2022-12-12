Read full article on original website
Macron defends World Cup trip amid Qatar graft scandal
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to travel to Qatar to support France's World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament. The European Parliament, whose president Roberta Metsola declared the alleged bribes to MEPs as an attack on Europe's democracy, will vote on a motion Thursday that could bar Qatari lobbyists from its premises.
EU parliament head pledges reforms after graft scandal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Parliament president Roberta Metsola told EU leaders on Thursday she would lead reforms to prevent a repeat of a corruption scandal that has rocked the assembly. Metsola told the 27 EU leaders meeting for a summit in Brussels that information received from Belgian authorities showed...
Kosovo submits EU membership application
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted a bid for Kosovo to join the European Union on Thursday, launching a process that could take years, if not decades, and is dependent on it normalising relations with Serbia. Kurti, who had said this week Kosovo would formally...
LDI fund turmoil prompts first stress test for non-banks
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment funds and other non-bank financial institutions face their first ‘stress test’ next year to apply lessons from the near-meltdown in Britain’s pension fund sector, the Bank of England said on Tuesday. The BoE had to step in from September to buy 19.3...
The Lockerbie bombing: Who? What? When?
(Reuters) – Here is a timeline of main events since the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which was back in the news this week with the capture of a Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that killed 270 people:. * On Dec....
Factbox-Indian, Chinese troops clash for first time since 2020
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian and Chinese troops suffered minor injuries in a clash in the Tawang sector of India’s Arunachal Pradesh state on Dec. 9, the first such incident since the deadly clash between the two neighbours in June 2020. Here is a look at the relations...
