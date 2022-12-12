AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- SailPoint Technologies, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that KuppingerCole’s “Leadership Compass: Identity Governance and Administration” report named SailPoint an Overall Leader in identity governance and administration (IGA) for the fifth consecutive year. SailPoint received a clean sweep of “strong positive” ratings across KuppingerCole’s IGA criteria and was named a leader across all industry categories, spanning overall, product, market, and innovation leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005762/en/ KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

