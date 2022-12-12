Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Sri Lanka expects up to $8 billion more in loans, asset restructuring
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka is expecting loans of up to $5 billion next year from multilateral agencies besides a deal with the IMF, the foreign minister told Reuters, adding that the government could raise up to $3 billion through the restructuring of state assets. “Apart from what we...
Exclusive-Deutsche Bahn will not start Schenker sale before Q3/Q4 next year - document
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will not initiate plans to start the sale of its Schenker logistics business before the third or fourth quarter of next year due to the current market environment, a company document seen by Reuters on Thursday said.
U.S. SEC votes to increase disclosures around trading plans by insiders
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to amend the Securities Exchange Act to expand disclosures around the trading of company shares by insiders, such as executives and directors, that have received equity-based compensation. The new rules will also impose a “cooling-off period”...
TSX futures steady as oil prices recover, Fed worries cap gains
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s resources-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recouped early losses, while a sharp drop in gold kept gains in check after hawkish Federal Reserve commentary. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 6:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT), while...
Bank of England delivers 8th and final rate hike of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50%, in its eighth increase this year. The BoE, which is battling double-digit inflation that has unleashed a cost-of-living crisis that is pushing the economy deeper into recession, has raised rates by a combined 325 bps in 2022 alone to their highest since late 2008.
India’s Indegene files for IPO, Carlyle to sell stake
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Carlyle-backed Indian life science technology company Indegene Ltd has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers submitted to the country’s market regulator showed on Thursday. The IPO consists a fresh issue of shares worth 9.5 billion rupees ($114.82 million) and a sale of up to 36.3...
Italy wants to bring Telecom Italia’s unit Sparkle under public control, sources say
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government wants to bring Telecom Italia’s (TIM) submarine cable unit Sparkle under public control, three sources close to the matter told Reuters. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration on Thursday has started talks with leading TIM investors Vivendi and state lender Cassa Depositi e...
Danske Bank investors appeal court clearance of ex-CEO Borgen – report
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A group of investors has appealed a November verdict by a Danish court which cleared former Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen of any liability for shareholder investment losses, media outlet Finanswatch reported on Monday, citing Borgen. “We are surprised and sorry. We had of course hoped...
Thai rate hikes to be gradual and measured – central bank minutes
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand’s rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and said further monetary tightening will be gradual and measured, but can be adjusted if necessary, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday. On Nov. 30, the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously...
KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- SailPoint Technologies, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that KuppingerCole’s “Leadership Compass: Identity Governance and Administration” report named SailPoint an Overall Leader in identity governance and administration (IGA) for the fifth consecutive year. SailPoint received a clean sweep of “strong positive” ratings across KuppingerCole’s IGA criteria and was named a leader across all industry categories, spanning overall, product, market, and innovation leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005762/en/ KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Siemens Healthineers AG and General Electric Co’s healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Medical device maker Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to...
Mahindra CEO sees U.S. entry for new electric vehicles at least five years away
(Reuters) – Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s oldest automakers, aims to sell its new family of electric SUVs around the globe, but an entry into the U.S. market won’t happen until later in the decade, the chief executive told Reuters. “I don’t see us launching in...
Fed’s Powell says inflation battle not won, more rate hikes coming
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period. The central bank raised interest rates by...
Putin says Russian GDP to fall 2.5% in 2022
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with officials on Thursday that Russia’s GDP was expected to fall 2.5% in 2022.
Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market
DETROIT (Reuters) – The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s success. As interest rates rose and financial markets gyrated, shares in many EV startups deflated. Rivian Automotive Inc, which...
Exclusive-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon-U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, amid closer cooperation from Beijing, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan to remove them from the so-called “unverified” list, which is expected to come soon, is thanks to...
China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs – Global Times
(Reuters) -China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization over against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China’s commerce ministry. The move is a way of seeking to address Chinese concerns through...
Gotion and PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand
BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen-backed Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech will partner Thailand’s PTT Group in the production and export of battery modules and packs in Thailand, the company said in a Shenzhen filing on Thursday. Gotion’s Singapore unit will set up a joint venture with PTT for...
Brazil’s Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday. Vieira added in a press conference that Lula, who is set...
China plans to expand domestic demand to spur economy – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, as the economy struggles with COVID and weakening external demand. Chinese policymakers face multiple challenges as an abrupt relaxation of harsh COVID-related curbs usher in a surge of infections,...
