1470 WMBD

Exclusive-Sri Lanka expects up to $8 billion more in loans, asset restructuring

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka is expecting loans of up to $5 billion next year from multilateral agencies besides a deal with the IMF, the foreign minister told Reuters, adding that the government could raise up to $3 billion through the restructuring of state assets. “Apart from what we...
1470 WMBD

U.S. SEC votes to increase disclosures around trading plans by insiders

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to amend the Securities Exchange Act to expand disclosures around the trading of company shares by insiders, such as executives and directors, that have received equity-based compensation. The new rules will also impose a “cooling-off period”...
1470 WMBD

TSX futures steady as oil prices recover, Fed worries cap gains

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s resources-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recouped early losses, while a sharp drop in gold kept gains in check after hawkish Federal Reserve commentary. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 6:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT), while...
1470 WMBD

Bank of England delivers 8th and final rate hike of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points (bps) to 3.50%, in its eighth increase this year. The BoE, which is battling double-digit inflation that has unleashed a cost-of-living crisis that is pushing the economy deeper into recession, has raised rates by a combined 325 bps in 2022 alone to their highest since late 2008.
1470 WMBD

India’s Indegene files for IPO, Carlyle to sell stake

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Carlyle-backed Indian life science technology company Indegene Ltd has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers submitted to the country’s market regulator showed on Thursday. The IPO consists a fresh issue of shares worth 9.5 billion rupees ($114.82 million) and a sale of up to 36.3...
1470 WMBD

Italy wants to bring Telecom Italia’s unit Sparkle under public control, sources say

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government wants to bring Telecom Italia’s (TIM) submarine cable unit Sparkle under public control, three sources close to the matter told Reuters. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration on Thursday has started talks with leading TIM investors Vivendi and state lender Cassa Depositi e...
1470 WMBD

Danske Bank investors appeal court clearance of ex-CEO Borgen – report

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A group of investors has appealed a November verdict by a Danish court which cleared former Danske Bank CEO Thomas Borgen of any liability for shareholder investment losses, media outlet Finanswatch reported on Monday, citing Borgen. “We are surprised and sorry. We had of course hoped...
1470 WMBD

Thai rate hikes to be gradual and measured – central bank minutes

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand’s rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and said further monetary tightening will be gradual and measured, but can be adjusted if necessary, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday. On Nov. 30, the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously...
The Associated Press

KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- SailPoint Technologies, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that KuppingerCole’s “Leadership Compass: Identity Governance and Administration” report named SailPoint an Overall Leader in identity governance and administration (IGA) for the fifth consecutive year. SailPoint received a clean sweep of “strong positive” ratings across KuppingerCole’s IGA criteria and was named a leader across all industry categories, spanning overall, product, market, and innovation leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005762/en/ KuppingerCole Names SailPoint a Leader in Identity Governance Administration Security for 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
1470 WMBD

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Siemens Healthineers AG and General Electric Co’s healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Medical device maker Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to...
1470 WMBD

Mahindra CEO sees U.S. entry for new electric vehicles at least five years away

(Reuters) – Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s oldest automakers, aims to sell its new family of electric SUVs around the globe, but an entry into the U.S. market won’t happen until later in the decade, the chief executive told Reuters. “I don’t see us launching in...
1470 WMBD

Fed’s Powell says inflation battle not won, more rate hikes coming

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period. The central bank raised interest rates by...
1470 WMBD

Putin says Russian GDP to fall 2.5% in 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with officials on Thursday that Russia’s GDP was expected to fall 2.5% in 2022.
1470 WMBD

Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

DETROIT (Reuters) – The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s success. As interest rates rose and financial markets gyrated, shares in many EV startups deflated. Rivian Automotive Inc, which...
1470 WMBD

Gotion and PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen-backed Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech will partner Thailand’s PTT Group in the production and export of battery modules and packs in Thailand, the company said in a Shenzhen filing on Thursday. Gotion’s Singapore unit will set up a joint venture with PTT for...
1470 WMBD

Brazil’s Lula to visit U.S., China in early 2023

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make official trips to the United States and China in his first three months in office, incoming Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday. Vieira added in a press conference that Lula, who is set...
1470 WMBD

China plans to expand domestic demand to spur economy – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, as the economy struggles with COVID and weakening external demand. Chinese policymakers face multiple challenges as an abrupt relaxation of harsh COVID-related curbs usher in a surge of infections,...

