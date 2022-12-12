ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Breaking Down Sooners, Cowboys Matchups With Razorback, Hokies

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown some tough losses suffered by the Sooners and Cowboys college basketball programs over the weekend.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Wranglers Inaugural Season Starts In April

Football fans in the state can look forward to adding another team to cheer for in Oklahoma City. Some new announcements were made Wednesday about the Oklahoma City Wranglers. The Wranglers are part of the United Football League (UFL) and will be playing a spring season from April through July. The temporary stadium will be outside Crossroads Mall, and the first game of the season kicks off on April 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

Jordan Walsh more important than ever for Razorbacks

When the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, freshman Jordan Walsh provided arguably his best performance as a Hog. Following the injury of sophomore forward Trevon Brazile last week, Walsh rose to the occasion to help fill the void and will remain a critical piece to the Razorbacks’ puzzle.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
NORMAN, OK
nwahomepage.com

Ben Sowders pleased to be at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Ben Sowders was hired by Sam Pittman to replace Jamil Walker as strength and conditioning coach following the season. On Wednesday, Sowders talked about how his hiring came about with a timeline as well. “Yeah, Coach Pittman reached out to me after our last game when I...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Oklahoma football: The McCullough brothers choose the Sooners

Oklahoma football got some great news on Monday evening when the McCullough brothers chose to commit to play for the Sooners. The elder of the two, Dasan, is transferring from Indiana. The former Hoosier was a top 75 player coming out of high school and originally committed to Ohio State; he instead chose to sign with Indiana because his father was coaching there. Dasan had a big freshman season, getting honored as a freshman All-American and an honorable mention all Big-10. The stud edge defender had 48 tackles and four sacks on the season.
NORMAN, OK
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire

FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Van Gogh Exhibit Opens Thursday

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be cutting the official ribbon at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The experience has been seen by more than 5 million visitors across the country. The exhibit will play on repeat throughout the day in Downtown Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
