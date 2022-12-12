ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday; volunteers continue to be needed

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Wednesday, December 14. Sites are on standby for Thursday through Saturday. Volunteers are urgently needed to staff shelters. Locations. Trinity United Methodist Church. 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open at 7PM. Click here...
Marines on cross-country walk reach Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. — “We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country...
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
Wrong-way Beltline driver charged with DUII and assault

EUGENE, Ore. — The man responsible for a serious wrong-way crash on Beltline Saturday night has been arrested for DUII and assault, the Eugene Police Department announced in a press release. According to Eugene Police, 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene was driving his Mercedes G4 SUV westbound in...
Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days

EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
Lane Community College athletes and coach honored by NWAC

EUGENE, Ore. — Two Lane Community College athletes and a coach have been honored by the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the college reported in a news release. Logan Auxieras (Men’s Cross Country) and Cammeo Ramirez (Women’s Cross Country) were selected as NWAC Baden Athletes of the Year, and Lane Coach Bill Steyer was selected as Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.
